Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Three questions facing Los Angeles Kings
NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Los Angeles Kings. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is this when Quinton Byfield excels in the NHL?. The No. 2 pick...
NHL
Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings
Turcotte slowed by injuries; Spence has opportunity at defenseman. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Los Angeles Kings, according to NHL.com. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
Islanders Sign Bellows
The New York Islanders announced today that forward Kieffer Bellows has signed a one-year contract. Bellows has played in 67 games for the Islanders over the course of three seasons, scoring 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points. The Edina, Minnesota native has also played in 125 career American Hockey League games, scoring 50 points (34 goals and 16 assists) with the Islanders affiliate in Bridgeport.
Pittsburgh Penguins sign defenseman Jack St. Ivany to two-year contract
The Pittsburgh Penguins signed free agent defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a two-year, entry-level contract on Saturday. The deal runs
RELATED PEOPLE
Golden Knights' Top-Five 2021-22 Season Games: No. 5
The Vegas Golden Knights ended the 2021-22 season on a high note with a 7-4 win over the St. Louis Blues.
NHL
Winter Classic tickets on sale Wednesday in limited capacity
NEW YORK -- The NHL® announced today that limited tickets to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox, will go on sale to the public on Wednesday. The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will start at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 2 and will be televised on TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.
Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Mike Vellucci
Via a team release this morning, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that the team has re-signed assistant coach Mike Vellucci to a two-year contract extension. Vellucci, 56, is an extremely experienced and decorated coach and manager across the AHL and OHL. He served as the GM and head...
NHL
Inside look at Minnesota Wild
Look to build on record-setting season after re-signing Fleury. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Minnesota Wild. The Minnesota Wild are hoping for a deeper run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the majority of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Ducks Prospects Help Canada to World Juniors Gold Medal Game
McTavish, Zellweger, Gaucher and Canada will play for the championship Saturday (5 p.m. PT on NHL Network) All three Ducks prospects helped Canada to a berth in the World Junior Championship gold medal game tomorrow (5 p.m. PT on NHL Network) with a 5-2 win over Czechia. Mason McTavish scored...
Yardbarker
Random Thoughts: Sam Gagner, Patrick Kane, and the Battle of Alberta
It’s been a couple of weeks but I’m back with a fresh dose of Random Thoughts to clear my brain out and get your help to make sense of everything that’s going on around the NHL. SAM GAGNER ROUND 3?. I’m going to start this chunk of...
NHL
Islanders Sign Romanov
Alexander Romanov has signed a three-year contract. The New York Islanders announced today that defenseman Alexander Romanov has signed a three-year contract. Romanov, 22, scored 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 79 games last season with the Montreal Canadiens. The Moscow native averaged over 20 minutes of ice time per game during his second NHL campaign.
NHL
Predators Assign Joakim Kemell to Finnish Liiga's JYP
Forward Signed Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract with Nashville in July. Nashville, Tenn. (August 22, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned forward Joakim Kemell to the Finnish Liiga's JYP from the Finland National Junior Team. Kemell, 18 (4/27/04), was selected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
10 things learned at 2022 World Junior Championship
Canada won the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 overtime win against Finland at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday. The dramatic conclusion came eight months after the tournament was initially postponed Dec. 29 following four days of action because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus. It was the...
NHL
Dobson, Romanov each signs three-year contract with Islanders
Defensemen were restricted free agents; Bellows also get new deal. Noah Dobson signed a three-year contract with the New York Islanders on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 22-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent. He had NHL career highs in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) in...
Yardbarker
Former Maple Leafs Forward Nazem Kadri Plans to Bring Stanley Cup to Toronto
"I've done a lot of growing up in that city as well and there have been lots of supporters of mine there," Kadri said when speaking to reporters on Friday while vacationing in France. Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Flames on Thursday and won his first...
NHL
Islanders Sign Dobson
The New York Islanders announced today that defenseman Noah Dobson has signed a three-year contract. Dobson, 22, led all Islanders defensemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. He led all Islanders in power-play points (22), ranked second overall in assists and third in points. Dobson led all Islanders skaters in both total ice time (1716:52) and time on ice per game (21:28).
1994 trade deadline still remains biggest in New York Rangers history
The New York Rangers made a great run to the Eastern Conference Final this past season. A lot of the team’s playoff success had to do with key acquisitions at the NHL Trade Deadline. First year GM Chris Drury pulled off some incredible moves to close major holes in...
NHL
Czechia, Hauser to Play for Bronze | WJC BLOG
Devils prospect Petr Hauser and Czechia lose to Canada in the semi-finals, will play for bronze. After a 5-2 win by Canada at the World Junior Championship over Czechia, the host team will play for a gold medal over the weekend. Petr Hauser is the lone Devils prospect left in...
NHL
View From the Booth - August 22, 2022
It would be difficult to spark an argument with any hockey fan in our market about this upcoming season being an important one for the Winnipeg Jets. After missing the playoffs last April for the first time in five seasons, the team is poised to return to the ice with something to prove - to both themselves and their fanbase.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Jakub Voracek
Return to Columbus proved to be an enjoyable one for the veteran forward. Birth date: Aug. 15, 1989 (age 33) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Suffice it to say when Jakub Voracek woke up the morning of July 24, 2021, he wasn't expecting to...
Comments / 0