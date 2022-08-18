Will Zalatoris, the No. 1 player on the FedEx Cup standings, withdrew from the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware, during the third round with a back injury Saturday. Zalatoris was 1-under on his round through his first four holes of the day. He briefly worked with the PGA TOUR physio on the fifth hole before deciding to withdraw.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO