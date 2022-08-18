ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wfsu.org

100+ Women Who Care make their largest single donation to the Alzheimer's Project

The Alzheimer’s Project has received a large donation to expand its services in Tallahassee and surrounding North Florida counties. The ceremonial check presentation happened Saturday morning, Aug. 20 at the Alzheimer's Project headquarters next door to St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Alzheimer’s Project Executive Director John Trombetta said, as...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfsu.org

Tallahassee, Leon County Candidates Hurtle Toward Primary Election

Candidates who have been campaigning for months are now sprinting for the finish line. Some stuck to their strategy of going door to door. Josh Johnson, a teacher who is challenging Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox, went to churches on Sunday morning -- including Bethel AME on Orange Avenue. “I...
LEON COUNTY, FL
wfsu.org

Northwest Florida is getting millions of dollars for hazard mitigation projects

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced more than $3.8 million to Bay County, Chipola College, Cottondale in Jackson County, and Havana in Gadsden County for hazard mitigation projects. In a press release, the Governor’s Office says these projects will focus on critical infrastructure to support recovery efforts in communities impacted by...
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy