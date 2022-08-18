Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
Gabe Sisk transferring from Ballard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School guard Gabe Sisk will not be a Bruin this upcoming season. WLKY Sports has learned that the Class of 2023 guard will play at Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, Ca. The basketball academy's website says:. "Essentially, Prolific Prep provides a college-preparatory education on...
WLKY.com
Behind the scenes at the World's Championship Horse Show in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 119thWorld's Championship Horse Show is underway at the Kentucky State Fair. The exciting and prestigious World's Championship Horse Show is held annually in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair and crowns world champion Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies and Road Horses in different divisions. The show attracts...
WLKY.com
Jeffersontown baseball world champs welcomed home
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown's first team to win the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series comes home to a hero's welcome. The Jeffersontown Strike, made up of youngsters twelve and under, beat Mexico 3 to 1 to clinch the title last week. Saturday, the team was greeted by the city...
WLKY.com
Louisville wide receiver Braden Smith back after injury last season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville senior wide receiver Braden Smith has been full-go since the start of fall camp. "I would say I'm 100 percent pain-free, physically and mentally," said Smith. That's music to head coach Scott Satterfield's ears. "Man, what a blessing to have Braden back," said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Hailey van Lith, adidas debut new UofL-inspired sneakers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new set of sneakers inspired by University of Louisville athletics will be releasing soon by adidas. UofL women’s basketball point guard Hailey van Lith posted pictures of the new adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Louisville colorway on her social media on Monday. “New heat for #theville,”...
WLKY.com
Romeo Langford honored at New Albany High School
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Former New Albany High School and Indiana University basketball star Romeo Langford was honored by his high school on Saturday afternoon. New Albany dedicated the basketball court in the main gym to Langford. From now on, the Bulldog basketball teams will play their games on Romeo Langford Court.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This 1897 Manor Near Seneca Park Has A Louisville Palace-Themed Wet Bar
This manor was built in 1897 between Cherokee Park's Big Rock and Seneca Park. The estate has a long history, and perfectly preserved millwork and plaster moldings. The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion sits on 2+ acres with a heated pool, full tennis court, and a wet bar modeled after The Louisville Palace.
Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Fans return to Friday night football, Central Hardin honors longtime announcer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- High school football fans packed the stands around Kentucky on Friday night as the fall season kicked off. Central Hardin took on DeSales High School before a packed crowd in Hardin County. "Football for us is a little bit of normal," Principal Tim Isaacs said. "And...
WLKY.com
Golfers 'putt' their skills to use to raise funds for southern Indiana no-kill shelter
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of golfers hit the links Sunday when then Animal Protection Association hosted a golf scramble in Clarksville. The Linda J. Hughes Memorial Golf Scramble is named in honor of the APA's Founder, who died of cancer seven years ago. The volunteer group has operated a...
Freshwater jellyfish spotted in Louisville's Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshwater Jellyfish have been spotted in Shawnee Park. Officials with the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy shared photos of the mini-marvels via their Facebook page. The jellyfish, which are about the size of a penny, were located inside the pond near the West Broadway entrance of the...
WLKY.com
High School Football: Male at Floyd Central
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — The Male Bulldogs kicked off their season with a win at Floyd Central 42-7. The Bulldogs are only returning two starters on offense, but behind senior running back Daniel Swinney, the offense was able to produce just fine. Swinney had four of the Bulldogs' six TDs scored. He says he's happy with the win but knows there's still plenty of work to be done.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHAS 11
Jellyfish found at a park in Louisville, Ky.
Freshwater jellyfish are swimming around at Shawnee Park. Olmstead Parks Conservatory said they're not dangerous to humans and to "let them be".
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Quiet, dry week in Louisville area with slow return to 90s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a hot and humid summer overall, but the last two weeks have been average to below-average when it comes to temperatures. The last time Louisville hit 90 degrees was back on Aug. 9, nearly two weeks ago. However, it does look like we could be getting back into the 90s later this week.
WLKY.com
'Muzzle': What we know about the new thriller being shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes peeled for movie sets popping up around Louisville. There's a thriller being shot around town called "Muzzle." Here's everything we've learned about it. Who's in it?. The star of the movie is Aaron Eckhart, playing a character named Jake Rosser. You may know...
Irate Festival Apparently Canceled After Dozens of Bands Pull Out
Irate Festival, which was set to take place in Louisville, Ky. at the end the month, has apparently been canceled after dozens of bands pulled out of the event over the last few days. The venue that the festival was set to take place at has confirmed the cancellation, though there hasn't been an official announcement from the event itself.
WLKY.com
Newburg Days Festival returns to Petersburg Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Newburg Days Festival returned this weekend. Its return brought hundreds to Petersburg Park to enjoy what's been called "an old fashion family get-together." The three-day event began decades ago when several families in the area held a reunion. "It continued to be a reunion....
Fall Festivals and Events in Louisville
Here’s a list of Fall Festivals for you and your family to enjoy! Click the links for times, addresses and admission information. Festivals are a great opportunity for Louisville families to explore different areas of town. So many local communities, businesses, and groups host fall events and more than not, they are free. Enjoy fall fun around Louisville with family and friends.
WLKY.com
Bellarmine University welcomes first-year students this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The class of 2026 arrived on the campus of Bellarmine Saturday. First-year students and their moms and dads, spent the day moving into residence halls. This year, Bellarmine is welcoming 552 freshmen from 28 states and five countries. Most of these students would have spent some...
travelawaits.com
12 Best Places To Stay Along The Bourbon Trail
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to planning a trip, picking the perfect destination can be tricky, especially if you’ve been lucky enough to have spent enough time on the beach that you’re ready to find something new. So let me ask you this… do you like Bourbon? If so, a trip to Kentucky to check out the Bourbon Trail may be in the cards.
Comments / 3