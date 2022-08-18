ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott

By Alex Galbraith, More
orlandoweekly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allears.net

Ride Construction UPDATES For Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe Theme Park

There’s a lot of construction going on in Orlando right now. EPCOT is working on the Moana Journey of Water attraction, among other projects, while Magic Kingdom is still working on TRON Lightcycle Run. Disney isn’t the only theme park working on construction right now though, as Universal is working on their new theme park, Epic Universe. If you’re as excited about this new park as we are, we’ve got an exciting construction update for you!
ORLANDO, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Can You Bring Food Into Universal Studios Orlando?

Visiting Universal Studios Orlando is a significant expense. Most families save up for a trip like this, planning every moment so they don’t miss a thing. However, you might wonder if bringing your own food to Universal Studios Orlando is possible. Theme park food is very costly, and packing lunch and snacks would make the trip more affordable overall. So, can you bring food into Universal Studios Orlando?
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms Resort for 2022

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One of Central Florida’s signature holiday events returns for 2022. Gaylord Hotels announced ICE! will be back for super chilly family fun. The almost two-month-long event returns to Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee this November. This year will feature sculptures from “Dr....
KISSIMMEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
Dale Chihuly
thefamilyvacationguide.com

15 of the Best Cocoa Beach Restaurants for Families with Kids

Cocoa Beach, Florida, is a popular spot for vacations. Its beautiful beaches, fun resorts, great shopping, and tasty restaurants make it a favorite among Floridian beaches. Cocoa Beach is where most people come to Florida to explore the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Cocoa Beach is...
COCOA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Marriott Hotel#Downtown Orlando#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Orlando Museum Of Art
Alina Andras

Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sanford launches new city mobile app

SANFORD, Fla. — Residents in Sanford will now be able to directly communicate with city officials, thanks to a new mobile app. The free app, called Sanford Connects, allows citizens to sign up to receive notifications on city events, road closures, and other emergency notifications on their mobile devices.
SANFORD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
click orlando

Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed

If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket. A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Garden Theatre Board of Directors release update

The Garden Theatre's Board of Directors has released an update in relation to the ongoing controversy surrounding turnover in highly visible roles and production cancellations. "After months of working in good faith to find common ground with Garden Theatre staff, the Board of Directors has made the decision to leverage...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County

Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open in Polk County, Florida

Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced two new Central Florida communities, Legacy Landings in Davenport and Hammock Reserve in Haines City. The new homes in Polk County are now open for sale and model homes are available to tour. “Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve represent the best of what Polk County...
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy