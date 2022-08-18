Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott

There’s a lot of construction going on in Orlando right now. EPCOT is working on the Moana Journey of Water attraction, among other projects, while Magic Kingdom is still working on TRON Lightcycle Run. Disney isn’t the only theme park working on construction right now though, as Universal is working on their new theme park, Epic Universe. If you’re as excited about this new park as we are, we’ve got an exciting construction update for you!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO