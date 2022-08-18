Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott

Read full article on original website
allears.net
Ride Construction UPDATES For Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe Theme Park
There’s a lot of construction going on in Orlando right now. EPCOT is working on the Moana Journey of Water attraction, among other projects, while Magic Kingdom is still working on TRON Lightcycle Run. Disney isn’t the only theme park working on construction right now though, as Universal is working on their new theme park, Epic Universe. If you’re as excited about this new park as we are, we’ve got an exciting construction update for you!
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Can You Bring Food Into Universal Studios Orlando?
Visiting Universal Studios Orlando is a significant expense. Most families save up for a trip like this, planning every moment so they don’t miss a thing. However, you might wonder if bringing your own food to Universal Studios Orlando is possible. Theme park food is very costly, and packing lunch and snacks would make the trip more affordable overall. So, can you bring food into Universal Studios Orlando?
disneydining.com
Lightning Strikes Magic Kingdom’s Emporium, strikes fear in Guests on Main Street
Central Florida is notorious for its rainy weather. Recent nationwide dry conditions excluded, Guests who visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida–especially in the spring and summer–can be almost guaranteed a rainshower (or several) if they spend any length of time in the area. The Orlando...
ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms Resort for 2022
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One of Central Florida’s signature holiday events returns for 2022. Gaylord Hotels announced ICE! will be back for super chilly family fun. The almost two-month-long event returns to Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee this November. This year will feature sculptures from “Dr....
spacecoastdaily.com
American Muscle Car Museum to Host 6th Annual ‘Helping Seniors’ Car Raffle Event Oct. 29
BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA – It is a premier Automotive Spectacular and one of the most fun events for the whole family in Brevard County all for a good cause. On Saturday evening, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m October 29, the Helping Seniors Car Raffle...
orlandoweekly.com
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
The most expensive beachfront home in Space Coast history just found a buyer. The home at 8355 S A1A in Melbourne Beach was snapped up for a cool $5.3 million, breaking a record for the highest beachfront sale price in the region and coming in as the second-most expensive single family home ever sold in Brevard County.
Orlando’s Best Lakes: Winter Park Chain of Lakes and MORE
Living in Florida has many benefits, one of which is that summer is almost practically year round. We aren’t called the Sunshine State for nothing! Our weather makes enjoying the many lakes in Central Florida an ideal option for a... The post Orlando’s Best Lakes: Winter Park Chain of Lakes and MORE appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
Black-owned Orlando businesses receive $75,000 in donations from IKEA U.S. Community Foundation
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ikea’s U.S. Community Foundation, in partnership with the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, recently donated $75,000 to Black businesses in Orlando, according to a statement from the company. The release also said the initiative was part of a $3 million effort by...
The Hen and Hog Restaurant Concept Will Open Mid-September
Thornton Park's Mason Jar Provisions will move locations and go by a new name
click orlando
From home bakery to Black-owned business, this Orlando couple found ‘sweet’ success
ORLANDO, Fla. – August marks the annual celebration of National Black Business Month. Here at News 6, we acknowledge Black business owners to help expand the support and existence of Black-owned businesses right here in Central Florida. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Cocoa Beach Restaurants for Families with Kids
Cocoa Beach, Florida, is a popular spot for vacations. Its beautiful beaches, fun resorts, great shopping, and tasty restaurants make it a favorite among Floridian beaches. Cocoa Beach is where most people come to Florida to explore the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Cocoa Beach is...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
WESH
Kissimmee volunteers help motel tenants search for affordable housing before more possible evictions
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hundreds of residents living in Kissimmee motels have been forced to move out this summer after the properties were sold to new owners, and now local groups are stepping up before the problem gets worse. Changes have been happening and will continue to come for residents...
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
OUC deploys artificial reef with 400 tons of concrete
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new artificial reef deployed in central Florida Saturday with nearly 400 tons of granite. Orlando Utilities Commission prepared about 800,000 pounds of concrete Thursday for transport. The concrete is heading from the Indian River Plant in Brevard County to the Ponce Inlet in Volusia County.
Sanford launches new city mobile app
SANFORD, Fla. — Residents in Sanford will now be able to directly communicate with city officials, thanks to a new mobile app. The free app, called Sanford Connects, allows citizens to sign up to receive notifications on city events, road closures, and other emergency notifications on their mobile devices.
click orlando
Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed
If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket. A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange...
orangeobserver.com
Garden Theatre Board of Directors release update
The Garden Theatre's Board of Directors has released an update in relation to the ongoing controversy surrounding turnover in highly visible roles and production cancellations. "After months of working in good faith to find common ground with Garden Theatre staff, the Board of Directors has made the decision to leverage...
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County
Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
westorlandonews.com
Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open in Polk County, Florida
Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced two new Central Florida communities, Legacy Landings in Davenport and Hammock Reserve in Haines City. The new homes in Polk County are now open for sale and model homes are available to tour. “Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve represent the best of what Polk County...
