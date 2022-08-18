Following Basquiat raid, Orlando Museum of Art convenes task force to raise standards for exhibit acquisition

Security cameras captured the moment that a boat exploded in Daytona Beach's Halifax Harbor Marina this weekend. Daytona Beach Fire Department posted video of the explosion and photos of the aftermath on Facebook. According to the fire department, the fire started shortly after the boat fueled up. They say that four people were injured and one of the injured people was airlifted to an Orlando hospital due to burns.
Video captured over the weekend shows the. terrifying moment when a small Cessna aircraft crashed into the intersection of N. Econ Trail and University Boulevard. The mid-century small-engine aircraft was attempting an emergency landing after suffering engine trouble. The plane is owned by Aerial Messages Leasing Company of Longwood, and owner Remy Colin told WKMG that he was in the plane at the time of the crash.
