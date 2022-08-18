ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police still looking for loose wallaby in Stark County

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: The video above is from a previous report.

BREWSTER , Ohio (WJW) – Police in a small Stark County village are still looking for a wallaby that had been spotted roaming in the area last week.

The animal was first spotted on Thursday, August 11.

The Brewster Police Department says it hasn’t received any sighting calls since Sunday, but a team is still working to capture the animal safely.

It was last known to be spotted south of Elton Street in the village.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrLJL_0hMi7Cty00
    Walaby spotted in Brewster on a deer camera Saturday. Photo courtesy Dan Nofsinger
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gs9vM_0hMi7Cty00
    Walaby spotted in Brewster on a deer camera. Photo courtesy Dan Nofsinger

“We ask people to refrain from looking for the animal or entering onto properties of another to locate the animal,” police said in a release.

Originally it was believed there may have been two kangaroos after witnesses first reported seeing a “baby kangaroo.” Police have since clarified the animal is a wallaby, not a kangaroo, and there is only one.

According to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo , both kangaroos and wallabies belong to the marsupial family but a wallaby is much smaller in size and can be identified by its shorter stature and more compact legs when compared to the kangaroo.

Anyone with information on the wallaby should contact their local law enforcement or Brewster Police Dispatch at (330)-830-4272.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 5

Related
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash

MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Alliance teen found after leaving her home

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage girl is missing after leaving her home and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 13-year-old Rylynn Teis was last seen at her home, located in the 10000 block of Nellabrook Avenue NE, at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to a Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff.
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wallabies#Wallaby#Brewster Police Dispatch#Nexstar Media Inc
cleveland19.com

2 die in Ashland County accident, troopers say alcohol might be to blame

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were killed Sunday evening after they failed to yield the right of way at an intersection, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said. According to troopers, James Cline, 23, of Nova, and Logan Buzzard, 22, of Ashland, were in a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle southbound on Baney Road around 10:45 p.m. when they were struck by a Chevrolet Impala driving northeast on U.S. 42.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
UPI News

Loose wallaby eludes capture for more than a week in Ohio

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said a wallaby on the loose for more than a week hasn't been spotted in several days, despite ongoing attempts to capture the elusive marsupial. Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor said in a news release Thursday that the wallaby, which was caught on...
BREWSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
WKYC

'TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew': Family protests in Canton after Joseph Ferrall dies weeks after July explosion at Faircrest plant

CANTON, Ohio — “TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew.”. That was the message on one sign displayed early Monday morning as family and friends stood outside TimkenSteel in Canton to protest just days after 34-year-old Joseph Ferrall died from his injuries in a July 26 explosion at the company’s Faircrest plant.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Suspect arrested in May killing of Akron man found inside Cuyahoga Falls home

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Federal authorities have arrested a man charged in a spring killing that took place in Cuyahoga Falls. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended 28-year-old Deair Johnson, of Akron, on Friday, according to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department. Further details regarding his capture were not immediately available.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown drive-by shooting sends victims to hospital

At least two people are injured after a drive-by shooting in Austintown. The shots rang out just before 2:30 Sunday morning on North Meridian Road near Vestal Road. It appears two cars driving down the road were exchanging gunfire when one of them crashed. Two victims were taken to the...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WKYC

Lorain assistant fire chief resigns amid felony charges for allegedly attacking neighbor

LORAIN, Ohio — Mayor of Lorain Jack Bradley confirmed to 3News that Matthew Homolya has resigned from his position as Lorain's assistant fire chief. The news comes amid an ongoing legal battle where Homolya is being charged for allegedly attacking a neighbor. According to Bradley, a posting will be made for a new assistant chief for the qualified candidates within Lorain's fire department.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood. Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m. The victim was shot in the head. EMS transported him to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy