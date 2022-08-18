Police seek motorist involved in Humes Road crash

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department is seeking help in identifying and locating a vehicle that caused a traffic accident on Wednesday, Aug. 17, shortly before 11 a.m., near the intersection of Humes Road and Kennedy Road.

According to a release, a white male in his 50s or 60s was driving recklessly in a blue or teal colored sedan, eastward on Humes Road, just prior to the accident. The car had a dog in the front seat.

The suspect vehicle cut off another vehicle and that driver tried to follow it. The suspect vehicle then suddenly hit its brakes and the driver of the other car evasively swerved, leaving the roadway, nearly hitting a pedestrian in a wheelchair and overturning as it went over an embankment.

The driver of the overturned vehicle had to be extricated by the Janesville Fire Department and suffered a serious leg injury. Cameras at a nearby business were checked and did not yield any helpful video.

Anyone having information about this or any other information is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, 24 hours a day.