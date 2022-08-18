ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Arizona high school hall of fame basketball coach Ken Troutt Jr., dies at 65

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Ken Troutt Jr., followed his father's basketball coaching legacy, and carved his own path to becoming an Arizona high school Hall of Fame coach like his dad.

Troutt Jr., who led Glendale Cactus' boys basketball team to a state championship in 1994, died on Sunday. He was 65.

Jordan Johnson, Troutt's daughter, confirmed her father's death in a Facebook post on Tuesday, writing, "I am at a loss for words. He was very loved, and will be missed by I am sure more people than we are able to comprehend."

Troutt Jr., and former Mesa Mountain View coach Gary Ernst were directors of the Arizona Sports Camp in Prescott every summer for more than 25 years.

"I was a young coach when he attended the camp," said Ernst, who is the state's all-time winningest coach and won eight state championships. "He went from camper to counselor to coach to director over several years. He knew the camp as well as anyone.

"His on-the-floor coaching was outstanding and that carried over to his high school teams at Cactus and Peoria."

Troutt spent a combined 22 years as a head coach at Cactus and Peoria. He won a total of 301 games and better than 60% of his games. For four years before becoming a head coach, he was an assistant coach at Mesa Westwood.

He played on the Phoenix Alhambra High School team, led by Steve Malovic, that stunned Phoenix East in four overtimes in the 1974 state championship game.

The 1975 Alhambra graduate retired from coaching in 2011. He was inducted into the Arizona High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame in 2017.

"Ken Troutt gave me my first coaching job, and served as an incredible mentor and friend," Peoria Liberty head boys basketball coach Mark Wood said. "He took me under his wing, made sure to set me up for success early on, and always encouraged me.

"I loved his tenacity on the court and his loyal friendship off of it. He holds a special place in my heart. I will miss him greatly."

Dustin Troutt, Ken's son, said this has been a very rough week for his family.

"I'm sure you can ask any player he coached or came across and any coach that his impact on people was far greater than just the game of basketball," Dustin said. "While he had a great basketball mind, he had a greater impact with his relationships he built with those who came across him.

"He was so well known in the Arizona basketball community that no matter where we went as a family, we would always run into someone who knew my dad. I remember when we would go out to family dinners, we would try to guess how long it would take for someone to see who knew Dad."

Troutt's father, Ken Sr., influence both of his sons' coaching careers. Jay Troutt, Ken Jr's brother, is a former head coach at Chandler.

Troutt Sr., died in 2005 at 79. He is also was inducted into the same hall of fame in 1987. He coached Globe to a state title in 1956 and was one of the best coaches in the state from 1959-83, when he led Phoenix Central's basketball program.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert .

