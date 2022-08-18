Viewpoint: Make Indiana's electric vehicle infrastructure plan equitable

Transportation is a significant contributor to air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Cars, buses, and trucks, all spew noxious fumes into the environment. Couple this with this country’s history with race and racism, and it should come as no surprise that air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions disproportionately impact the air that Black and brown people breathe.

Last year, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, allocating $7.5 billion toward building a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, pollution and energy consumption. It’s the first such investment in our history.

As EV adoption continues to grow, so does the charging infrastructure, which means that equitable distribution of electric vehicle benefits must be part of any decision-making process.

What does that mean?

That means a plan that makes electric vehicle infrastructure affordable, accessible and integrated equitably by not leaving out communities that disproportionately inhale air tainted by vehicle emissions and runoff pollutants from highways, which have a history of being inequitably placed through Black and brown communities.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will use more than $100 million from the federal infrastructure legislation to install electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state and has submitted a plan to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Indiana Alliance for Equity Diversity and Inclusion for Electric Vehicle and Economic Opportunities, a cohort of Black-owned businesses, faith institutions, non-profits, and civil rights groups, is calling on the USDOT to reject INDOT’s plan based on a lack of measures to ensure an equitable distribution of EV infrastructure.

INDOT failed to:

● Diversify the working group to ensure civil rights and racial equity.

● Hold geographical or ethnically diverse listening sessions.

INDOT’s plan fails to:

● Exceed 10% of the state’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goals.

● Include goals to procure state/local Minority Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) with special efforts to Black-owned business enterprises (BBE)

● Commit to ethnically diverse workforce development/apprenticeships and union partnerships.

● Provide geo-mapping overlay showing ethnically diverse communities to the disadvantaged communities, corridors, and rural areas mapping currently in the plan.

● Allocate a fair number of charging stations to clean energy, such as community-owned solar, and ensure that ethnically diverse communities’ electric grids are upgraded for resiliency and fewer power outages.

● Incorporate equity accountability and metrics.

For too long frontline communities have collided with energy production and consumption with devastating results. Low-income families and people of color are left behind and left out of investments in infrastructure, blocking our access to jobs and educational opportunities. A swift transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy can help remedy these inequities while moving the United States closer to its greenhouse gas reduction goals.

INDOT did not prioritize equity in its plan. Not prioritizing equity in the creation of reparative infrastructure is a massive failure and the USDOT must reject INDOT’s plan. U.S. Transportation Secretary, and former mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg himself said that racism was a “conscious choice” in the planning and construction of America’s highway system.

Buttigieg should come back to South Bend, meet with impacted communities and take a tour of the areas most plagued by air pollution from vehicles so he can see firsthand why INDOT’s plan as currently drafted must be rejected. Joining these stakeholders is the only way to create change on a level that counts — a level that will save Black and brown lives.

State and local governments will largely be determining how effectively the infrastructure legislation dollars will be spent and whether or not the country makes progress toward closing the environmental and economic equity gaps. Getting the infrastructure bill passed was a challenge in and of itself, but the monumental challenge that lies ahead for the Biden administration is in the implementation and in how decisions are made over the placement of EV chargers. It's time for USDOT to stand up for equity and racial justice.

Jorden Giger is co-founder of Black Lives Matter South Bend.