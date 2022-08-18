ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals training camp observations: Scuffles, injuries and emergency kickers

By Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cu8g_0hMi64tC00

On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line had the type of day where offensive line coach Frank Pollack pulled the linemen aside twice in practice to try to light a fire under them.

In blocking drills against the defensive line, the Bengals’ offensive linemen were pushed back, tossed aside and spun around. In team drills, there were three different scuffles where the offensive linemen showed some frustration. During one stretch of 11-on-11 drills, quarterback Joe Burrow took a “sack” or had to throw the ball away on three-out-of-four plays.

Jackson Carman tests positive COVID-19:Here’s what it means for Bengals guard

Bengals defense:With Joe Burrow back, defense can start having some fun

“It was a tough, physical day,” Bengals center Ted Karras said. “It was a day we want to hang our hats on. The group we want to become is tough and physical and finishers. You’ve got to practice that and practice hard. It was a nice hard practice, and we got a lot of work in today.”

The Bengals’ lack of depth on the offensive line has started to show. Backup offensive tackle Isaiah Prince left Thursday’s practice on a cart with an apparent arm injury. Left guard Jackson Carman tested positive for COVID-19. Offensive tackles La’el Collins and D’Ante Smith were both limited due to back injuries. Backup center Trey Hill briefly left practice to be evaluated, but he was back in for the last few snaps.

Due to the injuries, Hakeem Adeniji took the first team right tackle reps despite being benched in last week’s preseason game. He also took the second team reps because the Bengals had only three total players who could play tackle. On the second team, the Bengals had Lamont Gaillard, who’s on the bubble of making the practice squad, and undrafted free agent Desmond Noel.

On the first team, the Bengals had Jonah Williams, Cordell Volson, Karras, Alex Cappa and Adeniji. On the second team, they had Adeniji, Hill, Gaillard, Noel and undrafted free agent Devin Cochran.

After practice, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about all of the moving pieces.

"Dealt with it for four years,” Taylor said. “So nothing new."

Taylor said that the chippiness at Thursday’s practice was something “that happens” during camp. With the same lineman going against each other for three weeks, Taylor said it was time to “get a new opponent” out there. Fortunately for the Bengals, they’ll practice against the Los Angeles Rams next week.

Karras said he saw Thursday as a positive day for the line, a reminder of the importance of playing physically. He saw the scuffles as a reminder of how football is a “contact sport.”

“I don’t think we’ve had any until today,” Karras said. “Yesterday was a really physical day and today was equally as physical. It’s guys playing hard. There’s not any deep-seated animosity. It’s tempers flaring and establishing our roles on the team.”

More observations from Thursday’s practice

*Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons used the words “comfort” and “reassuring” to describe what he saw at the end of practice.

The Bengals practiced an emergency scenario by having linebacker Logan Wilson line up for a 33-yard kick with the entire team watching. Taylor put a little more on the line by saying a make from Wilson would get the players extra time off on Friday.

Taylor later revealed that he would have let Wilson kick until he made one, but Wilson drilled the first attempt.

"I just joked with Darrin (Simmons) and just kind of kicked a couple,” Wilson said. “He said, 'be ready, we might need you for something.' He kept it low key so that was what it was for. Glad I had been practicing."

Wilson was a kicker in high school, and he said he once made a 60-yard kick back when he was in his kicking prime. Simmons said Wilson showed him on Thursday that he can kick “at a functioning level” if Bengals kicker Evan McPherson ever got hurt.

Bengals punter and holder Kevin Huber said Wilson can’t kick as well as former teammate Chad Johnson, but Wilson impressed the 14-year veteran.

“It wasn’t his best hit but he made it,” Huber said. “In a little pressure, he made it. We appreciate that. But I don’t know that he knows enough about kicking to know what kind of hold he wants.”

Cincinnati Bengals sign a cornerback

The Bengals signed cornerback Javaris Davis, who had spent the last two years on the practice squads with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released Davis in June, but Davis had spent time working with current Bengals cornerbacks coach Charles Burks for two seasons during Burks’ tenure with the Dolphins.

If the Bengals decide to carry seven cornerbacks this season, Davis would be the most likely addition. He’s bigger than most slot cornerbacks and gives the Bengals some versatility with his experience playing on the outside.

Davis is competing for the final spot on the roster, but he was confident he found a good fit.

“I had been in contact with coach Burks and the staff and got it going,” Davis said. “I just wanted to be a part of a culture. I feel like this team fits me personally. It’s great guys with good character. I just wanted to come to a team that was already as one.”

Big day for Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton

Cornerback Mike Hilton picked off Burrow twice, including the best interception of training camp. Burrow attempted a short throw to slot receiver Tyler Boyd. Hilton got his arm in front of Boyd’s and tipped the ball up in the air to himself. Later in practice, Burrow made a decision he likely wouldn’t have in a game by lobbing a deep ball into tight coverage when he was under pressure. Without a receiver in the area, Hilton made a sliding interception.

Outside cornerback Allan George, an undrafted free agent who has quickly risen up the depth chart during training camp, also picked off a pass. George has received a few first-team reps in specific packages and played solid coverage while making a few highlight plays in camp.

No 11-on-11 drills for Bengals Sam Hubbard

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard has participated in almost every practice, but he hasn’t been a part of 11-on-11 drills. During those stretches on Thursday, Hubbard sprinted and went through one-on-one reps against Collins.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?

Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt undergoes surgery

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt underwent core surgery Monday, Zac Taylor said (via ESPN.com’s Ben Baby, on Twitter). The second-rounder has been out for more than a week and will miss at least the rest of the team’s preseason practices. This essentially locks Eli Apple into a starting job, Jay...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News

We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys

Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Desmond Noel
ClutchPoints

‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move on from the Jon Gruden era. The former head coach’s tenure in Nevada has been marred with numerous controversies, questionable draft picks, and regular season failures. It all came to a head in 2021, when Gruden was axed from the team following a string of leaked emails. […] The post ‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Dolphins#Rams#American Football
Cincy Jungle

What to watch for in Bengals vs. Giants

Progress has been slow but steady for the Cincinnati Bengals this month. Quarterback Joe Burrow and right tackle La’el Collins have both made returns to practice amidst several injuries occurring along the offensive line. Bumps and bruises are inevitable in August, but when looking towards Week 1 in September,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Giants first half

The Cincinnati Bengals look to win their first preseason game of 2022 when they take on the New York Giants tonight at MetLife Stadium. Come join the fun in our first-half game thread. And as always, Who Dey!
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy