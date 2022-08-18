Read full article on original website
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022. As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
First Alert to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will push into the Mid-South today with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. A few strong to severe storms are possible today mainly along and south of I-40 this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and winds and small hail are the main...
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two events coming up on September 1, including the 901 Day Grizz Bash at FedEx Forum and a Lunch Party in the Health Sciences Park.
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An earthquake shook northeastern Arkansas Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit just before 9:15 a.m., according to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at The University of Memphis. The epicenter was 2.5 miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Arkansas. The earthquake had a...
Local Leaders Fight Juvenile Crime
School bus crashes into fence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school bus crashed not far from the Rhodes College campus on Tuesday. There are no reported injuries. The crash happened around 3:30 at the corner of Jackson Avenue and University Street. The bus is a Harmony Transportation bus, but it’s unclear what school it was...
State highway in West Tenn. closes for road pavement makeover
STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An east-west state highway in West Tennessee will close starting Monday for a full depth pavement makeover. Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close State Route 179 from US-79 to the Tipton County line for approximately eight weeks. According to TDOT, only local residents and...
Memphis high school senior hikes for a cause, raises $15K for St. Jude patients
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis high school student is back home this week, resting after spending the weekend hiking more than 29,000 feet for a good cause. The hike will benefit families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. High school senior, Eddie Perez, spent most of his training...
5 Star Stories: A behind-the-scenes look at the Peabody Hotel Duckmaster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are jobs, and then there are JOBS! And the role of Duckmaster at the Peabody Memphis Hotel is home to one of the rarest of jobs in the whole world. In today’s 5 Star Story, highlighting the people, places and things that make us proud...
Shooting on Foster Avenue in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Foster Avenue leaves one person injured. Today at 2:03 P.M., officers responded to a shooting on 1600 blk of Foster Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition. The possible...
Truck driver stuck in standstill traffic for 17 hours following fiery I-40 crash
ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) crews are working to fix a portion of I-40 after a fiery crash Monday. Tuesday morning, crews made temporary repairs in hopes of getting one lane of eastbound traffic opened in St. Francis County. One lane has now been re-opened.
Family, friends honor fallen Memphis Firefighter David Pleasant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family and friends gathered Tuesday to lay to rest fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. The community continues to mourn the loss of Pleasant who spent 32 years protecting the citizens of Memphis. The packed house of family and friends arrived at Bellevue Church to pay their respects.
The first QuikTrip gas station coming to the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first QuikTrip gas station is coming to West Memphis. QuikTrip is known for its food such as its made to order pizza, breakfast sandwiches and ice cream. The mayor said that this is just another part of the city’s winning streak. The QuikTrip is...
Boo Mitchell talks upcoming show at Halloran Centre August 26
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022-2023 On Stage at the Halloran Centre season begins with a tribute to an iconic Memphis music institution on Friday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m. Boo Mitchell, co-owner of Willie Mitchell’s Royal Studios, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the what theatre goers can expect as they take a musically guided journey of the more than 60-year history of Willie Mitchell, and his iconic Royal Studios.
Clerk Wanda Halbert in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Comptroller’s office has confirmed that Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is out of the country in Jamaica. This comes as the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has closed its offices this week to “catch up” on a backlog of work. Comptroller Jason...
Man dropped off on street after a shooting downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department received a call about a shooting downtown. At midnight, officers went to South Front Street because of the call. Police say the male shooting victim was located on South Third Street. He was dropped off by a gray Sedan and later transported to...
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old mother allegedly left four small children in the car while in the store. According to a police affidavit, Perrianna Frison was in Cititrends, and claimed she was not in there long. The officer was on patrol and found 4 children ages eight, two, four,...
Public seeks recall for Wanda Halbert for vacationing during clerk’s office backlog closure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the ongoing crisis in the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some viewers have asked if there is a recall process for elected officials in Tennessee. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is vacationing in Jamaica this week while her office is closed to the public because her employees are trying to get through a backlog of work, and there is sharp criticism coming from both sides of the political aisle.
MLGW to resume disconnections for nonpayment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) announced that it will resume disconnecting residential customers for nonpayment next week. This comes after the utility announced on August 11 that no residential customer will have their power cut off for not paying their bill in a temporary policy.
Shooting on West Faye Avenue leaves one person in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting victim at 2:38 A.M. on 148 S. Parkway West, though the man was shot on 308 West Faye Avenue. The man was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition after the officers arrived on the scene. The suspect was last...
