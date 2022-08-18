Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022
Portland is a famous food destination that knows its way around sushi for its access to high-quality seafood and Japanese foods. The fresh fish and seafood from the nearby Pacific Ocean go well with Portland’s distinctive edginess and traditional Japanese cooking methods to create a wide range of sushi restaurants like no other. So, if you can’t get enough sushi, you will have limitless choices in Portland foodie city. From the casual Japanese pubs to the high-end dine-in restaurants and sustainably sourced ingredients, here is a review of the 20 best sushi restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022.
Oaks Amusement Park introduces new chaperone policy
Following a spike in violent behavior from younger guests, officials with the Oaks Amusement Park implemented a new policy that people 17-and-younger must be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old to take part in the open skate sessions.
No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
Bamboo Sushi opens new Beaverton location at Cedar Hills Crossing
The restaurant joins a new Salt & Straw location, Moberi and Shake Shack at Cedar Hills Crossing.Bamboo Sushi opened its new restaurant Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Cedar Hills Crossing shopping center in Beaverton. The new location is at 2545 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd. nearby Shake Shack, Dave's Hot Chicken, Moberi, and a Salt & Straw location that opened July 22. Bamboo Sushi's Cedar Hills restaurant will be open 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Its happy hour specials will be served weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. The new...
KGW
PHOTOS: Portland receives beagle plane
A plane full of beagles touched down in Oregon on Aug. 20. Close to 150 dogs were on the flight, with 80 destined for OHS.
Grand Ronde tribal leader on revitalizing Oregon City
The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.
pdxpipeline.com
Oregon Cannabis Association Presents The Summer Fair @ The Redd on Salmon | Featuring 60+ Producers, Processors, Makers & Dispensaries
THE SUMMER FAIR IS BACK! In the spirit of carnivals, street fairs and summer celebrations, the 5th Annual Summer Fair brings the public into the wonderful world of Oregon cannabis. With more than forty producers, processors, makers and dispensaries alongside other crafts, music and fair food, this is the best event of the summer!
Black-Owned Portland Barbershop Added To The National Register Of Historic Places
Dean's Beauty Salon and Barber Shop has evolved into a community mainstay. The post Black-Owned Portland Barbershop Added To The National Register Of Historic Places appeared first on NewsOne.
WWEEK
Take a Closer Look Inside Portland’s Most Mysterious Ruins
What’s your favorite abandoned building? We all have one, right?. For the longest time, I was obsessed with the Radke Auto Parts building at that weird angular intersection of North Fessenden and Columbia Way. Couldn’t you just imagine two candy-paint, kitted-out classic Cadillacs on display on the little triangle pocket of sidewalk in front of the entrance? It’s been empty for as long as I remember. But what was that place like in its heyday?
Wendy’s announces ‘sleek’ new design standard for restaurants
Wendy's says the changes will make it easier for delivery drivers and mobile customers to pick up orders.
‘Very overwhelming’: On loan to France, Thorns’ Lindsey Horan plays in Portland
The Portland Thorns have been playing in the Women’s International Champions Cup this week, but there is actually a Thorn player on another team in the tournament.
Now this is some nice weather, Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can say goodbye to that hot, muggy feeling, at least for a few days. Look for a cloudy start to your Saturday morning if you’re west of the Cascades in the Willamette Valley or at the coast. Those clouds break up between 11 a.m. and noon. The afternoon looks sunny and closer to the seasonal normal for Portland. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s Saturday.
Jack Johnson comes to Portland on Sept 26 and the cost will blow your mind
American singer-songwriter known for his laid-back tunes, Jack Johnson, will perform at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor in honor of his newest album ‘Meet the Moonlight’ on Monday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are still available, although their cost is pretty high, starting at around $177-$400 per seat.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tuna boats arrive today, August 20 at Port of Garibaldi; Oregon Tuna Classic in Progress this weekend
What we’ve all been waiting for – tuna season is here. Fishing boats will arrive after being out to sea with their cargo holds full. Catch your share of tuna starting tomorrow at Port of Garibaldi and other fishing ports on Oregon’s north coast before captains steer back to the ocean.
Grab food to go at Gyro Grill in Boring
Gresham High grad Ramia Khoury serves up Syrian, Mediterranean fare in rural Clackamas County. Though Ramia Khoury grew up entertaining with her family and cooking, she never thought she'd one day be serving food to customers from her own restaurant. Despite that, when Sandlandia World Cuisine food cart pod came to Sandy in 2017, Khoury was inspired to bring a cart of her own to the mix, serving foods representing her Syrian heritage at Rom's Gyro Grill. Khoury's family migrated from Syria when she was 12 years old, and she later graduated from Gresham High before attending Mt....
idesignarch.com
Striking Modern Lake House with Lakeside Terraced Backyard
This modern glass and wood modern home in Lake Oswego, Oregon sits on a steep and narrow lot above Oswego Lake. The design team of Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects, Riverland Homes, Joelle Jarvis Design, and landscape architect Laura Canfield collaborated on the project to build a lake house with outdoor terraces and provide the compact design with large balconies and patios on each level.
That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites
Many Central Oregonians were intrigued or puzzled by a line of lights moving slowly across the High Desert sky around 10 p.m. Saturday night. The post That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites appeared first on KTVZ.
everout.com
Portland Burger Week 2022: A Selection of Comments About Burgers People Have Eaten So Far
We're midway through New Seasons Presents the Mercury's Burger Week 2022 Like Add to a List , and we know you're all out there in full force enjoying all 48 of the delicious $8 burger creations restaurants across the city have made just for you!. In case you missed it,...
WWEEK
Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal
Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
