Portland, OR

moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022

Portland is a famous food destination that knows its way around sushi for its access to high-quality seafood and Japanese foods. The fresh fish and seafood from the nearby Pacific Ocean go well with Portland’s distinctive edginess and traditional Japanese cooking methods to create a wide range of sushi restaurants like no other. So, if you can’t get enough sushi, you will have limitless choices in Portland foodie city. From the casual Japanese pubs to the high-end dine-in restaurants and sustainably sourced ingredients, here is a review of the 20 best sushi restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Bamboo Sushi opens new Beaverton location at Cedar Hills Crossing

The restaurant joins a new Salt & Straw location, Moberi and Shake Shack at Cedar Hills Crossing.Bamboo Sushi opened its new restaurant Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Cedar Hills Crossing shopping center in Beaverton. The new location is at 2545 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd. nearby Shake Shack, Dave's Hot Chicken, Moberi, and a Salt & Straw location that opened July 22. Bamboo Sushi's Cedar Hills restaurant will be open 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Its happy hour specials will be served weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. The new...
BEAVERTON, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Oregon Cannabis Association Presents The Summer Fair @ The Redd on Salmon | Featuring 60+ Producers, Processors, Makers & Dispensaries

THE SUMMER FAIR IS BACK! In the spirit of carnivals, street fairs and summer celebrations, the 5th Annual Summer Fair brings the public into the wonderful world of Oregon cannabis. With more than forty producers, processors, makers and dispensaries alongside other crafts, music and fair food, this is the best event of the summer!
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Take a Closer Look Inside Portland’s Most Mysterious Ruins

What’s your favorite abandoned building? We all have one, right?. For the longest time, I was obsessed with the Radke Auto Parts building at that weird angular intersection of North Fessenden and Columbia Way. Couldn’t you just imagine two candy-paint, kitted-out classic Cadillacs on display on the little triangle pocket of sidewalk in front of the entrance? It’s been empty for as long as I remember. But what was that place like in its heyday?
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Now this is some nice weather, Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can say goodbye to that hot, muggy feeling, at least for a few days. Look for a cloudy start to your Saturday morning if you’re west of the Cascades in the Willamette Valley or at the coast. Those clouds break up between 11 a.m. and noon. The afternoon looks sunny and closer to the seasonal normal for Portland. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Jack Johnson comes to Portland on Sept 26 and the cost will blow your mind

American singer-songwriter known for his laid-back tunes, Jack Johnson, will perform at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor in honor of his newest album ‘Meet the Moonlight’ on Monday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are still available, although their cost is pretty high, starting at around $177-$400 per seat.
Gresham Outlook

Grab food to go at Gyro Grill in Boring

Gresham High grad Ramia Khoury serves up Syrian, Mediterranean fare in rural Clackamas County. Though Ramia Khoury grew up entertaining with her family and cooking, she never thought she'd one day be serving food to customers from her own restaurant. Despite that, when Sandlandia World Cuisine food cart pod came to Sandy in 2017, Khoury was inspired to bring a cart of her own to the mix, serving foods representing her Syrian heritage at Rom's Gyro Grill. Khoury's family migrated from Syria when she was 12 years old, and she later graduated from Gresham High before attending Mt....
BORING, OR
idesignarch.com

Striking Modern Lake House with Lakeside Terraced Backyard

This modern glass and wood modern home in Lake Oswego, Oregon sits on a steep and narrow lot above Oswego Lake. The design team of Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects, Riverland Homes, Joelle Jarvis Design, and landscape architect Laura Canfield collaborated on the project to build a lake house with outdoor terraces and provide the compact design with large balconies and patios on each level.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal

Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
PORTLAND, OR

