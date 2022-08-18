H.S. Football Previews: Holmes County
LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Our High School Football Previews take us to Holmes County where the Jags are set to prove people wrong.
Led by head coach Marcus Rogers, this team is loaded on the offensive and defensive line.
They might be flying under the radar, but watch out for Holmes.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0