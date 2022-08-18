ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, MS

H.S. Football Previews: Holmes County

By Blake Levine
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Our High School Football Previews take us to Holmes County where the Jags are set to prove people wrong.

Led by head coach Marcus Rogers, this team is loaded on the offensive and defensive line.

They might be flying under the radar, but watch out for Holmes.

