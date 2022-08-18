ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

news3lv.com

Life is Beautiful hosts cleanup event in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some early risers helped clean up the streets of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. Life is Beautiful hosted the cleanup event in partnership with Caridad Gardens and the city of Las Vegas's "Keep Las Vegas Beautiful" initiative. People who are passionate about community service were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Lights host largest US citizen swear-in ceremony in Clark County

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Lights have made history by hosting the largest swearing-in ceremony for new US citizens in recent Clark County history in conjunction with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The event happened during the halftime of the team's home game versus the Sacramento...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Resorts World Las Vegas hosts PulseCon 2022

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bridging the gap between entertainment and crypto culture is this year's PulseCon. On Labor Day, Singleton Entertainment Corp. kicks off the event with DJ Tiesto showcasing “Breezyverse — Chris Brown’s official NFT Collection” at AUY Dayclub. From September 6-9, guests will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Dress for Success Southern Nevada hosts 10th annual "Diamond Dig"

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Win beautiful pieces of jewelry and support the mission to help local women at Dress for Success Southern Nevada's 10th annual "Diamond Dig." On Thursday, September 8, guests can enjoy a night of games and live music at the Goose Island Lounge at T-Mobile Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Dollar Loan Center to host 'draft day' hiring event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Dollar Loan Center, in conjunction with the City of Henderson, is set to host a 'draft day' job fair later this week. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the main entrance of The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

House of Love hosts community resource and job fair

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The house of vegas pride and social influence foundation partnered up with a local nonprofit, jet foundation, for its second annual house of love community resource and job fair. Individuals and families were able to come out to pick up resources and services, including h-I-v...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Check out Soul Full Sundays

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The INDUSTRIAL Event Space’s new residency series, “Soul Full Sundays,” will host its final August showing this Sunday, August 21 at 7 p.m.. Powerhouse vocalists Elisa Fiorillo and D Train will perform some of the greatest soul and funk classics by iconic artists including Marvin Gaye, Chaka Khan, Roberta Flack, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Prince and more, to benefit Pawtastic Friends.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County hosts memorial for 21st anniversary of 9/11

Join Clark County in remembering those fallen during 9/11. On Sunday, September 11, Clark County will be hosting a memorial service at the Government Center at 9:11 a.m. A survivor of the New York City Fire Department will speak. Retired New York firefighter Frank Pizzaro will make an appearance to...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

New craft chophouse to open in Henderson from Chef Matthew Meyer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new restaurant concept is set to open in Henderson. Chef-owner Matthew Meyer is launching 138 Degrees, described as a craft chophouse experience that will feature steaks, burgers, brunch and a full cocktail lounge. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Sept. 25 at the...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Veterans receive free dental care from Las Vegas dentistry

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many veterans don't have access to regular dental care, but a few were able to get service from a Las Vegas dentistry free of charge. Rocksprings Dental Group hosted several patients for donated treatment on Saturday as part of Smile Generation Serve Day. "I feel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local dispensary collects 20 donors for blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local cannabis dispensary The Sanctuary welcomed 20 donors during its "Roll It Up" blood drive. On Friday, shoppers had the opportunity to roll up their sleeves amidst the nationwide blood supply shortage. Donation efforts will be able to save 30 locals in need. The Sanctuary...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Wanted Las Vegas man accused of murder arrested in Nye County

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sheriffs with Nye County, along with multiple agencies, have arrested a man wanted for murder on a warrant out of Las Vegas. The arrest took place on Friday, August 19, at around 12:40 p.m, when multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), SWAT Team, LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents, and the LVMPD air unit, responded to a residence where they believe the suspect was located in Pahrump.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bowlers hit the lanes in Henderson to benefit Special Olympics Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People laced up their bowling shoes for a good cause on Saturday. The Special Olympics Nevada Bowl for the Gold returned at Sunset Station's Strike Zone Bowling Center in Henderson. Participants could compete on their own or in teams of four. Registration included three games...
HENDERSON, NV

