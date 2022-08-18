Read full article on original website
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Life is Beautiful hosts cleanup event in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some early risers helped clean up the streets of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. Life is Beautiful hosted the cleanup event in partnership with Caridad Gardens and the city of Las Vegas's "Keep Las Vegas Beautiful" initiative. People who are passionate about community service were...
Las Vegas Lights host largest US citizen swear-in ceremony in Clark County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Lights have made history by hosting the largest swearing-in ceremony for new US citizens in recent Clark County history in conjunction with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The event happened during the halftime of the team's home game versus the Sacramento...
Resorts World Las Vegas hosts PulseCon 2022
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bridging the gap between entertainment and crypto culture is this year's PulseCon. On Labor Day, Singleton Entertainment Corp. kicks off the event with DJ Tiesto showcasing “Breezyverse — Chris Brown’s official NFT Collection” at AUY Dayclub. From September 6-9, guests will...
Dress for Success Southern Nevada hosts 10th annual "Diamond Dig"
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Win beautiful pieces of jewelry and support the mission to help local women at Dress for Success Southern Nevada's 10th annual "Diamond Dig." On Thursday, September 8, guests can enjoy a night of games and live music at the Goose Island Lounge at T-Mobile Arena.
The Dollar Loan Center to host 'draft day' hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Dollar Loan Center, in conjunction with the City of Henderson, is set to host a 'draft day' job fair later this week. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the main entrance of The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.
House of Love hosts community resource and job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The house of vegas pride and social influence foundation partnered up with a local nonprofit, jet foundation, for its second annual house of love community resource and job fair. Individuals and families were able to come out to pick up resources and services, including h-I-v...
Annual maintenance complete on Seven Magic Mountains art installation near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews have completed annual maintenance of the Seven Magic Mountains south of Las Vegas. A spokesperson for the Nevada Museum of Art says work began on the art installation on Monday, Aug. 1, and was finished ahead of schedule. Work included priming and painting the...
Check out Soul Full Sundays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The INDUSTRIAL Event Space’s new residency series, “Soul Full Sundays,” will host its final August showing this Sunday, August 21 at 7 p.m.. Powerhouse vocalists Elisa Fiorillo and D Train will perform some of the greatest soul and funk classics by iconic artists including Marvin Gaye, Chaka Khan, Roberta Flack, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Prince and more, to benefit Pawtastic Friends.
Pop-up markets help more than 12,000 dealing with food insecurity in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than a dozen pop-up markets helped connect thousands of people from around Southern Nevada with free groceries on Saturday. The Just One Project hosted its monthly mobile market at 14 locations around the Las Vegas valley, including at Orr Middle School. The market provides...
Clark County hosts memorial for 21st anniversary of 9/11
Join Clark County in remembering those fallen during 9/11. On Sunday, September 11, Clark County will be hosting a memorial service at the Government Center at 9:11 a.m. A survivor of the New York City Fire Department will speak. Retired New York firefighter Frank Pizzaro will make an appearance to...
New craft chophouse to open in Henderson from Chef Matthew Meyer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new restaurant concept is set to open in Henderson. Chef-owner Matthew Meyer is launching 138 Degrees, described as a craft chophouse experience that will feature steaks, burgers, brunch and a full cocktail lounge. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Sept. 25 at the...
1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
Veterans receive free dental care from Las Vegas dentistry
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many veterans don't have access to regular dental care, but a few were able to get service from a Las Vegas dentistry free of charge. Rocksprings Dental Group hosted several patients for donated treatment on Saturday as part of Smile Generation Serve Day. "I feel...
Do you need mental health resources for teens in Las Vegas? Here's where to look
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dr. Sheldon Jacobs says the teens he works with are still struggling post-pandemic. "It was very harmful," he said of the shutdown and distance learning. "And I think at the time we didn’t know the extent of it, but now we are really starting to see the residual effects from all the social isolation.”
Local dispensary collects 20 donors for blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local cannabis dispensary The Sanctuary welcomed 20 donors during its "Roll It Up" blood drive. On Friday, shoppers had the opportunity to roll up their sleeves amidst the nationwide blood supply shortage. Donation efforts will be able to save 30 locals in need. The Sanctuary...
UNLV lab working on project that could solve world's biggest energy problems
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A special team of scientists at UNLV is getting some global attention for making big advances in a decades-old problem. The team at the Nevada Extreme Conditions Laboratory is getting closer than anyone has to achieving superconductivity at room temperature and room pressure. "This is...
DEA declares August 21 'National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — For Christina Perkins, the fentanyl crisis is more than headlines and statistics- it's personal. "It takes just a few grams of salt, that's all. It can happen to anybody." Her teen son Gio was one of the thousands of victims of the lethal drug. "One...
Wanted Las Vegas man accused of murder arrested in Nye County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sheriffs with Nye County, along with multiple agencies, have arrested a man wanted for murder on a warrant out of Las Vegas. The arrest took place on Friday, August 19, at around 12:40 p.m, when multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), SWAT Team, LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents, and the LVMPD air unit, responded to a residence where they believe the suspect was located in Pahrump.
Bowlers hit the lanes in Henderson to benefit Special Olympics Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People laced up their bowling shoes for a good cause on Saturday. The Special Olympics Nevada Bowl for the Gold returned at Sunset Station's Strike Zone Bowling Center in Henderson. Participants could compete on their own or in teams of four. Registration included three games...
UNLV medical school awarded $70M to build ambulatory care clinic, pathology lab
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV has been awarded $70 million to build a new ambulatory care clinic and pathology lab on the medical school's campus. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and the legislature's Interim Finance Committee approved the funding, which comes from federal...
