WANE-TV
Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event returns to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven. See the interview above to learn more about the event. The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m.,...
GALLERY: Restored homes to be featured during West Central Home & Garden Tour
A Jones Street home that sat vacant with numerous foundational issues for years was recently purchased by REALTOR Ben Wahli and his wife.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrates World Goat Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a fan of goats, the zoo is where you need to be Sunday. It’s World Goat Day, and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is celebrating accordingly. One reason to celebrate goats, Keeper Kennedy Reynolds said, is because they were...
WANE-TV
‘Barbie Car’ unites Fort Wayne family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- When you think of restored cars, the words timeless, classic, and vintage come to mind. But what about ‘Barbie Car?’ A 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet caught the eye of one man who has restored many cars. Mike Bracht, had help from his oldest daughter on...
wfft.com
New Haven Police Department raises money for growing canine division
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) — The New Haven Animal Hospital held its third Top Dog Show this weekend to raise money for the New Haven Police Department’s canine division. Organizer Tanith Jones says tax dollars do not support the growth of the division so they have to raise money to bring in more dogs.
WANE-TV
Wings, beer & bourbon back at Headwaters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park is hosting on Saturday the fourth annual Wings, Beer and Bourbon Festival. Four food trucks are on hand to satisfy the cravings of wings and BBQ. There’s also a competition for the best BBQ in Fort Wayne. Entertainment includes corn hole,...
YLNI Barr Street Farmers Market’s growth and impact is Positively Fort Wayne
The YLNI Famers Market on Barr Street in downtown Fort Wayne has become a Saturday morning tradition for thousands of people
wfft.com
Rescue beagles arrive at Humane Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - 25 beagles can now call Fort Wayne home after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. That facility - which would sell puppies for animal research - has been shut down. 4,000 dogs are on their way to safer homes. Humane Fort Wayne...
WANE-TV
Huntington splash pad vandalized, ‘closed until further notice’
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The splash pad in Huntington is closed temporarily after it was vandalized, according to the city’s parks and recreation department. “Due to some vandalism the Splash Pad will be closed until further notice,” the Huntington Parks & Recreation Department posted on Facebook. WANE...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne outreach group repairs wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning and fixing up wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia. The need for wheelchairs is massive in Ethiopia, with more than 2,000 people on the waiting list to get one. Agape Mobility Ethiopia held the wheelchair repair 6-hour workshop to help...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Hoda
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In a special Forever Home Friday, Humane Fort Wayne’s Melissa Gibson brings in Hoda, a beautiful 82 pound Mastiff-Corso mix. Hoda is 6-years-old, very friendly, and is incredibly polite. If you love a big and lovable dog, Hoda is your girl!
fortwaynesnbc.com
Rain develops later Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A more humid weather day will develops showers and a few storms by afternoon into the evening. We will likely get a break from the rain late tonight but scattered showers and storm will return Sunday. Early next week will dry out with cooler temperatures.
Van Buren, other volunteer fire departments discuss future
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Indiana Firefighter’s Volunteer Association met with several area volunteer fire departments on Saturday, to discuss “an opportunity for preserving and improving the volunteer fire system in the state.” Lobbyist Larry Curl said the meeting revolved around three major issues. “We need to improve our staffing, we need to improve our funding, […]
wfft.com
Wiley de-commits from Colorado, lands with Huntington University
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - After committing to the University of Colorado last year, superstar runner Addy Wiley has decided to de-commit from the D1 school to run at Huntington University. Riley racked up several accolades in high school and recently finished fifth in the finals of the 1,500-meter run in...
WANE-TV
FW couple meet in nursing home, get married
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Steven Alvey, 66, and Susan Myers, 59 met each other while living at Majestic Care of West Allen in Fort Wayne. The couple were wed Friday at the nursing home just a few months after they started dating. After dating for a few months,...
Woman who went missing downtown found safe
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Two responses come in for bulk collection contract in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has received two bids for a new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s current residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. The two responses were submitted to the City...
wfft.com
What it means to see the spotted lanternfly in Northeast Indiana
Huntington, Indiana (WFFT) - The invasive spotted lanterfly is officially in Northeast Indiana. Scientists found the insect in Huntington County. These bugs often injure plants when they feed on them, and their waste could bring disease. They can also interfere with the honey-making cycle of bees. James Wolff with Purdue...
cutoday.info
Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
WANE-TV
Downtown salon moving to West Jefferson for convenience and expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You may be wondering what’s going in at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard at Randall Road, near the busy Jefferson Pointe shopping center, where earth movers, dump trucks and assorted heavy machinery are preparing for something new. It’s the future site of The...
