Athens, Ga. – No. 1 Florida State (1-0-1) earned its first win of the season and first win under head coach Brian Pensky after a 3-1 win over Georgia (1-1-0). Cristina Roque improved to 28-0-7 in her career and the Noles improved to 46-16-10 on the road since 2013. The win also marked FSU’s first win against Georgia in Athens.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO