Flea market held at Great Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People packed the Great Jones County Fairgrounds today....all looking to take home something unique. The Monticello flea market is one of the largest in the state of Iowa, with around 100 vendors both indoors and outdoors. The market was held in Maquoketa for the past 37 years...But this year it’s made a permanent move to the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello. Vendors offered everything from rings to records. But organizers say the benefits extend well beyond the market itself. Tom Callahan who is the co-promoter of the flea market said “The restaurants anything that’s open today is gonna be booming any antique stores in Monticello today will be booming they’ll do a months worth of business in one day because of this today in the town.” They plan to hold two flea markets in Monticello next year, one in April and another in August and two in Dewitt, Iowa in June and September.
Our Town: Peosta Elementary is a school filled with new beginnings
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - A new school year is always a time for new beginnings. But at Peosta Elementary, new beginnings seem to happen throughout the school year. “When I started here five years ago there were 320 students and now there’s a little over 400,” said Peosta Elementary principal Melissa O’Brien.
Dubuque public transportation offers free rides to students this school year
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s public transportation system the Jule, is offering free rides to and from school for K-12 students in Dubuque this academic year. Students can receive free fares for Jule fix-route buses by presenting their student ID at the Intermodal Transportation Center (950 Elm St.). The center will load the free fares onto a Jule smart pass swipe card.
Two veterans raise money for children of fallen veterans with 1,000 mile motorcycle ride
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Roger Norfolk has racked up a lot of miles. This week, he’s preparing on his fourteenth American Legion Legacy Run, a cross-country motorcycle ride raising scholarship money for children of fallen and disabled veterans. “13,240 (miles) the number that I come up with,” Norfolk said....
Dubuque City Council to discuss Comiskey Park redevelopment project
Prosecutors say two Cedar Rapids Police Officers were justified in shooting a man after a car chase. Iowa City man sentenced to 7 years in prison for owning firearms. An Iowa City man was sentenced to federal prison for owning firearms. Growing Cedar Rapids company has 'to hire' waitlist. Updated:...
Cedar Rapids motorcycle ride focuses on suicide prevention
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Byron Cooper knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a loved one to suicide. Eight years ago, his fifteen-year-old son Kyle committed suicide. “He was just a typical, great, happy 15-year-old. Loved skateboarding, playing video games,” said Cooper. He added there were “no signs” before his son committed suicide, “and that’s one of those things that makes it tough.”
Creative Adventure Labs opens second location in Monticello
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque based non-profit Creative Adventure Lab held the grand opening of its second location on 1st street in Monticello. Orlando Morales and his family of 7 live in Monticello have spent years visiting the Creative Adventure Lab in Dubuque. This lab provides a space...
Two pastors work together to help parents get ready for the first day of school
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As parents get ready for the beginning of the school year, the cost of supplies has gone up. According to the National Retail Association, people will spend $37 billion on supplies, estimating around $864 per family. “We didn’t know how we were going to do...
Showery Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday will be a cooler day with more scattered shower-type activity. As the low pulls out of the area on Sunday the rainfall comes to an end and sunshine builds. Any overnight clearing could lead to some patchy morning fog on Sunday. The weather looks great for the start of school early next week. Have a great day and a safe weekend.
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
8th annual World War II Remembered event held at Seminole Valley Farm Museum
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An event in Cedar Rapids is giving people a special look into the history of World War Two. The Seminole Valley Farm Museum is hosting the 8th annual World World Two Remembered event this weekend. Historians gathered to display weapons and vehicles from the war. People could see reenactments, or participate in a scavenger hunt. Nations represented included the United States, United Kingdom, Soviet Union, Germany, and Czech & Slovak partisans. Organizers say this is a chance to keep history alive. Organizers say this is a chance to keep history alive. Event Coordinator Dave Pasbrig said ”It gives them an education it gets them involved asking questions and that’s what’s really key is to let them understand what their grand parents went through.” The event continues on August 21st from 9am to 3pm. It’s free to get in, but any donations will go towards the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight and repairs to the farm from damage from the derecho and flood.
Public hearing about Palo solar project Monday
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors will host a meeting Monday night to vote on the rezoning request necessary for a solar project near Palo to move forward. The meeting is a public hearing and first consideration of a request to rezone two pieces of property,...
Quiet, dry stretch ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for some areas of fog this morning. That clears quickly with skies becoming partly cloudy today. Temperatures this afternoon climb into the upper 70s to around 80. Into the week, look to a quiet and pleasant stretch. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s take us through Monday and Tuesday as many kids head back to school. Look for a slight warm up by the middle and end of the week with temperatures a few degrees warmer along with rain and thunderstorm chances returning for Thursday and Friday.
Enjoy a great back to school recipe for kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares a great back to school recipe for kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment. 1 (8 ounce) can refrigerated Pillsbury™ Original Crescent Rolls. ½ pound thinly sliced ham. 4 slices cheddar cheese, cut into 4 strips. Directions. Preheat oven to 350°F....
A sunny start to the workweek
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We enjoyed a beautiful afternoon across Eastern Iowa with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Fog is also forecasted to develop overnight, especially in low-lying areas. It isn’t expected to be as dense as Sunday night’s fog. However, you still might need a few extra minutes on your Monday morning commute. The fog should clear by mid-morning leaving behind a mostly sunny sky, allowing temperatures to climb into the low 80s.
Rain Chances Into The Weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a cold front moves into the region showers and storms develop. Some of the storms could be strong with large hail and damaging wind the primary threat. Saturday looks like a cooler day with more scattered shower-type activity. As the low pulls out of the area on Sunday the rainfall comes to an end and sunshine builds. The weather looks great for the start of school early next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon Linn County Deputies, Center Point Ambulance, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Alburnett Fire, and Troy Mills Fire went to a field behind 5847 Troy Mills Road for a farm accident. At the scene, crews learned that 52-year-old James Weighton...
Quieter Sunday after a wet Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a busy afternoon in the weather lab as a low-pressure system traveled through Eastern Iowa, producing showers, storms, and even funnel clouds across the area. As the low-pressure system heads east of our region and into Illinois, chances for showers, storms, and funnel clouds will exit Eastern Iowa.
Lane closed on I-80 near West Branch after accident; back open
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - An accident has caused part of I-80 westbound to be temporarily blocked off while emergency personnel respond to the incident. Iowa DOT says I-80 westbound Between Exit 254: County Road X30 and Exit 249: Herbert Hoover Highway aka County Road F44 (West Branch) is blocked.
New head coach hopes to build up Jefferson football program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Jefferson football program has a good history built on tradition, but the J-Hawks are coming off a back-to-back winless seasons. First year head coach Ed Miles is trying to get the program back to what it once was. “I see this as...
