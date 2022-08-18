Read full article on original website
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of shooting at an employee of the Boatyard Grill. Police say the employee was trying to write down the license plate of a vehicle three people were leaving the restaurant in on Friday night. Officers describe the trio as creating a disorderly situation at the restaurant.
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing.
Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Tioga County
Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash
Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
On Friday, at 7:15 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to 219 Elmira Rd, Dankie's Glass Shop for a report of shots fired. On scene Officers interviewed victims and witnesses and found that two black males had attempted to rob the store and met with resistance from the owner. After a brief struggle, the suspects fled the area. An Officer who was canvassing the area located the vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop. Dominique T. Stewart, 32 years old of Newfield was found to be operating the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect was not apprehended and the investigation into his identity is continuing.
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced Aug. 18, 2022, that 32-year-old Jonathan A. Roberts of Elmira has been charged with a four-count indictment following the early morning crash in Newfield that killed 49-year-old Leon Arguello on March 19. Van Houten presented the case to the Tompkins County...
Elmira man arrested for burglary, theft
ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into a building in the Town of Erwin earlier this week. Robert Allison III, 21, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on August 17 for the theft. The arrest report said Allison broke into a building in […]
Lyons woman charged for leaving dogs in hot car in Tioga County
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP., P.A. (WETM) – A Lyons, New York, woman has been charged after police said she left two dogs in a hot car in Tioga County, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a report of animal cruelty in the Walmart parking lot in Richmond Township around 1:30 p.m. on August 16. […]
Pedestrian struck by Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle incident involving a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle and a pedestrian. Early Sunday morning on August 21, at approximately 3:08 a.m., sheriff’s deputies received a call regarding a physical domestic in progress. While en route to the scene, a deputy traveling southbound on North Midler Avenue near Coughlin Avenue, collided with a pedestrian who had walked into the southbound lane from the east side of the road and into the path of the vehicle.
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
Reported Stabbing on North Meadow Street in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police are investigating a stabbing incident on North Meadow St. in Ithaca. According to IPD, on August 17th at around 6:20 PM, officers were called to the 400 block of North Meadow Street. Officers learned that a delivery person was stabbed in the left shoulder. IPD says the injury is non life-threatening.
Horseheads man arrested for attempting to sell stolen car
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car from a storage facility and tried to sell it in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Timothy Gullo, 40, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads on August 18, 2022, for allegedly stealing a car from Latta […]
Police: Teen shot multiple times after firing at man on street
Williamsport, Pa. — A 16-year-old who allegedly pulled a gun and shot at a man Friday night suffered multiple gunshot wounds when the man returned fire. Williamsport Police were called to the 500 block of W. Edwin Street at 9:50 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, the found an uninjured adult male, along with a 16-yr old suspect suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying behind a nearby residence. ...
Man allegedly pretending to be officer charged with imprisoning teen
Smithfield Township, Pa. — A Sayre man is facing felony charges of falsely imprisoning a teenager after he allegedly pretended to be a police officer and handcuffed a juvenile on a fake traffic stop. Joseph Harold Tubbs, 18, reportedly showed the driver a badge and had red and blue lights flashing inside his car when he stopped the teen driver on Springfield Road on July 29 around 10:45 p.m., according to charges. ...
