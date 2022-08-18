ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfield, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whcuradio.com

Ithaca man charged with shooting at the Boatyard Grill

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of shooting at an employee of the Boatyard Grill. Police say the employee was trying to write down the license plate of a vehicle three people were leaving the restaurant in on Friday night. Officers describe the trio as creating a disorderly situation at the restaurant.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man from Newfield Arrested on Attempted Robbery Charge

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An attempted robbery in Ithaca resulted in the arrest of a Newfield man. According to IPD, on August 19th at around 7:15 PM, police responded to Dankie's Glass Shop in Elmira for a report of shots fired. Police interviewed victims and witnesses and learned that two...
NEWFIELD, NY
Newfield, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Elmira, NY
Ithaca, NY
Elmira, NY
Newfield, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash

Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Newfield Man Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Dankie’s Glass Shop

On Friday, at 7:15 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to 219 Elmira Rd, Dankie's Glass Shop for a report of shots fired. On scene Officers interviewed victims and witnesses and found that two black males had attempted to rob the store and met with resistance from the owner. After a brief struggle, the suspects fled the area. An Officer who was canvassing the area located the vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop. Dominique T. Stewart, 32 years old of Newfield was found to be operating the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect was not apprehended and the investigation into his identity is continuing.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee

On Friday, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at 525 Taughannock Blvd. On scene Officers learned that the three people were leaving the restaurant when an employee tried to get the license plate of the vehicle they were leaving in. One of the subjects then fired a gun at the employee, but the bullet did not hit them.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for burglary, theft

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into a building in the Town of Erwin earlier this week. Robert Allison III, 21, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on August 17 for the theft. The arrest report said Allison broke into a building in […]
ELMIRA, NY
localsyr.com

Pedestrian struck by Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle incident involving a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle and a pedestrian. Early Sunday morning on August 21, at approximately 3:08 a.m., sheriff’s deputies received a call regarding a physical domestic in progress. While en route to the scene, a deputy traveling southbound on North Midler Avenue near Coughlin Avenue, collided with a pedestrian who had walked into the southbound lane from the east side of the road and into the path of the vehicle.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Reported Stabbing on North Meadow Street in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police are investigating a stabbing incident on North Meadow St. in Ithaca. According to IPD, on August 17th at around 6:20 PM, officers were called to the 400 block of North Meadow Street. Officers learned that a delivery person was stabbed in the left shoulder. IPD says the injury is non life-threatening.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Investigating a Restaurant Shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Ithaca man shot at a restaurant employee after the employee tried to get the license plate of several people creating a disturbance. According to IPD, officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill on Taughannock Blvd. Officers say it occurred.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Man indicted in Tompkins County fatal vehicle crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man has been indicted for his role in a fatal vehicle crash in the Town of Newfield earlier this year. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathon Roberts fled the scene of a vehicle collision on Route 13 in the early hours of March 19th. Reports say his car was found at the scene, he was located on foot some time later. The man he allegedly struck, 49-year-old Leon Arguello, died as a result of his injuries. Arguello was reportedly in Ithaca for an extended visit with his children.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads man arrested for attempting to sell stolen car

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car from a storage facility and tried to sell it in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Timothy Gullo, 40, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads on August 18, 2022, for allegedly stealing a car from Latta […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Teen shot multiple times after firing at man on street

Williamsport, Pa. — A 16-year-old who allegedly pulled a gun and shot at a man Friday night suffered multiple gunshot wounds when the man returned fire. Williamsport Police were called to the 500 block of W. Edwin Street at 9:50 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, the found an uninjured adult male, along with a 16-yr old suspect suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying behind a nearby residence. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly pretending to be officer charged with imprisoning teen

Smithfield Township, Pa. — A Sayre man is facing felony charges of falsely imprisoning a teenager after he allegedly pretended to be a police officer and handcuffed a juvenile on a fake traffic stop. Joseph Harold Tubbs, 18, reportedly showed the driver a badge and had red and blue lights flashing inside his car when he stopped the teen driver on Springfield Road on July 29 around 10:45 p.m., according to charges. ...
SAYRE, PA

