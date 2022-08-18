Read full article on original website
Man arrested after truck crashes into Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A police chase led to a truck crashing into the Peoria Civic Center early Saturday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were flagged down near Main Street and Madison Avenue at approximately 4:05 a.m. and were told about a man sitting in a truck and flashing a gun.
Man found dead in U-Haul van identified
PEORIA, Ill. – We know more about the man who was found dead inside a van at a Peoria shopping center yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the victim was Zachary Roman, 32, of Peoria. He was found in a U-Haul van around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, parked in the parking lot of Kohl’s in Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide this year. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said one man was killed Saturday night in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. Echevarria said at approximately 11 p.m. police received a 911 phone...
UPDATE: Missing man located in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. Rolando Hinojosa, 66, is an adult man with brown hair, last seen Sunday morning near his home on West MacArthur in Bloomington. He was wearing a light green shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
Police in Normal investigating armed robbery near ISU
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business near ISU Sunday evening. Just after 7:00 p.m., police responded to 707 Liquors & Mart on West Beaufort Street, near West Vernon Avenue. Police say a man in a ski mask pulled a...
No injuries reported in Bloomington House fire
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house fire near Indiana Street and Erickson Avenue Saturday. According to a Bloomington fire press release, fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming out of the house at approximately 12:11 p.m. Medic 4 arrived on the...
Police: Man shot, killed in alley
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
Armed robbery at 707 Liquors on Beaufort Street, ISU issues emergency alert
Illinois State University issued an emergency alert about an armed robbery at the 707 Liquors located at 315 West Beaufort St. just after 7 p.m. Sunday. The alert urged the ISU community to remain alert and use caution. It also gave advice related to armed robberies. ISU issued an update...
Man found inside van in store parking lot
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a van near a Northwest Peoria store. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the male was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s in the Willow Knolls Shopping Center around 2:30 P.M. Thursday.
Peoria police investigating shooting near Seibold and Oregon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation is underway for Peoria police after they found a handgun near the area of a reported shooting Thursday. Police found the firearm after being called to the intersection of W. Seibold and S. Oregon Streets just after 5 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived,...
Peoria Police host bike giveaway for community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers were giving back to the community today and sending community members off with a set of wheels. The Peoria Police Department held a bicycle giveaway in the department’s parking lot Saturday. Officers were able to give out 62 used bikes to...
Three injured after stabbing outside West Peoria bar
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 31 year old woman is in the Peoria County jail after a stabbing outside of a West Peoria bar early Saturday morning. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called to The Trolley in West Peoria just before 2:15 AM. There, they...
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sandy’s Drive-In
Sandy’s Drive-In brings back fond, fun and tasty memories to most Peorian’s who were living here when we had several of the unique hamburger drive-in restaurants in operation in this city. The one I remember the best was the Sandy’s across from Sheridan Village. I have a lot...
Bullets damage car Aug. 8 on North Prairie Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A parked vehicle in northern Galesburg was heavily damaged by gunfire, according to a police report. Officers responded to the 500 block of North Prairie Street at 5:29 a.m. Aug. 8 for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a red, 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier parked....
Peoria man arrested after fleeing while armed
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A wanted man has been taken into custody after fleeing police with a loaded weapon Thursday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division attempted to make contact with 29-year-old Chemare L. Irby, who had two outstanding warrants.
Burglars break in to Grand Ave. Dairy Queen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $5,000 was reportedly stolen in a burglary of a Galesburg fast food restaurant recently. Police responded to Dairy Queen, 1048 Grand Ave., at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, where a manager told them he had arrived to find a back door ajar. Inside, he found a cash register had been pried open, a locked office door had been kicked in, the office rummaged through, and a safe had been stolen.
Woman arrested after stabbing incident in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was arrested after a stabbing incident outside the Trolley bar in West Peoria at approximately 2:12 a.m. Saturday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, 31-year-old Whitney Pierce was arrested on four counts of aggravated battery with a knife. During an argument,...
Police investigating potential shoot-out
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the two people who were believed to be shooting at each other Thursday evening in the southern part of the city. Police say a ShotSpotter alert went off around 5:10 p.m. Thursday of three rounds being fired near Seibold and Oregon.
