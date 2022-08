Kristen Norgaard says stained glass is her love language.

When the artist walked into the old Abeco Office Systems building on Commercial Street, that’s what she saw first. Paired with a working stone fountain in the middle of the room and checkerboard tile floor, she knew it was the right place to move her businesses.

Kristen Norgaard has moved Kit's Apothecary into the former Abeco building on Commercial Street. Abbey McDonald/The Astorian