Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Californian

BPD asks for public's help to ID theft suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who was involved in a residential burglary that happened at 4 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Miner Street. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman, thin build, 20 to 30...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO thanks community for support after K-9 dies while on duty

The Kern County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to the community Friday "for the outpouring of support and concern for our K-9 team, Deputy (Robert) Fisher and Hannes" after the K-9 died while on duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release. Hannes, a Belgian Malinois born Oct. 16, 2019 that...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian struck and killed on Union Avenue in hit-and-run crash: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a driver sped off following a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night on Union Avenue. Bakersfield police said officers were called to the Union Avenue near East 5th Street just after 9:45 p.m. for report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member’s disappearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 BPD officers hurt in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield police officers were injured and hospitalized Saturday after a crash as they pursued a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58, the department said. According to Bakersfield police, officers attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

KCSO identifies fallen K-9 deputy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is in mourning after one of its K-9s died in the line of duty Thursday. The department identified the fallen dog as 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, Hannes and his handler Deputy Robert Fisher. The department refused to discuss the dog’s cause of death, but we do know the Belgian […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Human remains found in eastern Kern County, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found decomposed human remains between the Mojave and Rosamond areas. Deputies were dispatched to the desert area near Sierra Highway and Backus Road to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

8-year-old’s drowning was an accident: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office said a young girl was found unresponsive in a pool and later died in early July was an accident. After a post-death examination the coroner’s office said the manner of 8-year-old Melody Monroe Ayon’s death was an accident and the cause of death was drowning.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

