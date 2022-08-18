Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
BPD asks for public's help to ID theft suspect
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who was involved in a residential burglary that happened at 4 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Miner Street. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman, thin build, 20 to 30...
Bakersfield Californian
KMPH.com
SCAM ALERT: Phony caller posing as Tulare County Sheriff's Office
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A phony caller is going around posing to be with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to a person who says they received a call from someone identifying themselves as Lieutenant Camacho and requesting money. The red flag that alert the victim of the...
delanonow.com
McFarland Police continue to investigate the Tuesday shooting death of a man on 3rd Street, awaiting Coroner’s report to identify victim
Officials are awaiting the completion of the Kern County Coroner’s report to identify man. After a report of gunshots on 3rd Street in McFarland on Tuesday, officers arrived at 5:19 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Bakersfield Californian
Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured during a stolen vehicle pursuit
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured on Saturday following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Union Avenue in hit-and-run crash: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a driver sped off following a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night on Union Avenue. Bakersfield police said officers were called to the Union Avenue near East 5th Street just after 9:45 p.m. for report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, […]
$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member’s disappearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
Pedestrian struck and killed Aug. 14 by vehicle on Union Avenue identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died after being hit by a vehicle on Union Avenue has been identified. Coroner’s officials say Anthony Dean Barnes, 54, of Bakersfield was hit at 4:42 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the intersection of Union Avenue and 8th Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
2 BPD officers hurt in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield police officers were injured and hospitalized Saturday after a crash as they pursued a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58, the department said. According to Bakersfield police, officers attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. The […]
KCSO: Human remains found between Mojave, Rosamond
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said human remains were found Monday morning in a desert area between Mojave and Rosamond.
KCSO K9 dies after showing ‘signs of distress’ following incident in Lamont
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a K9 died Thursday following an incident in Lamont. KCSO officials said the K9 died after showing “signs of distress” after the K9 and the deputy handler searched for suspects in a vineyard in the area of Panama Road and Habecker Road following a report […]
Human remains found in eastern Kern County, KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found decomposed human remains between the Mojave and Rosamond areas. Deputies were dispatched to the desert area near Sierra Highway and Backus Road to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they […]
Man arrested after being found near Frontier High School with a gun
Another local school had to be put on lockdown after a man was arrested for standing near the parking lot of Frontier High School with a gun.
Tragic loss: Killing of Christine Medina comes weeks after her mother died of cancer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The daughter and the sister of Christine Medina — the woman who was shot and killed last week in central Bakersfield — tell 17 News Friday about the life that taken from them too soon. Christine Patrice Medina, 37, was shot and killed outside her home on 1st Street on Aug. […]
8-year-old’s drowning was an accident: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office said a young girl was found unresponsive in a pool and later died in early July was an accident. After a post-death examination the coroner’s office said the manner of 8-year-old Melody Monroe Ayon’s death was an accident and the cause of death was drowning.
Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
