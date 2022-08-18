Read full article on original website
Deadly boat crash leaves three injured and one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: The driver of the boat — Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards — was arrested Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2:10 p.m. on two charges: boating while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a vessel crash. Jackson was taken to the Camden County Jail. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has […]
KMOV
Jefferson County man dies in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A local man died after a boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday, police reported. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said four men were in the boat when it crashed into a bluff around 9:10 p.m. Thomas M. Mckown, 58 and from Byrnes Mill, Missouri was pronounced dead early Sunday morning following the crash.
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill man killed in boating accident
A Byrnes Mill man was killed Saturday, Aug. 20, in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks in which three others were injured. The driver of the boat was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on suspicion of boating while intoxicated. The Highway Patrol reported that a...
Stolen truck crashes into St. Peters home, driver runs away
A driver is facing several charges after running from the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon in St. Peters.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Semi-truck driver recalls terrifying moment bullet shattered windshield while he was driving on I-270
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass. He soon realized it was a bullet that narrowly missed him. “Six inches to the left, it would have been...
myleaderpaper.com
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
myleaderpaper.com
Landscaping pickup stolen from outside Fenton-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup from outside a home on Coil Court in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The stolen pickup belongs to Drake Landscaping and is worth about $10,000, authorities reported. The victim told deputies he parked the 1999 Ford...
Residents plea for help as potholes cause huge problems in Jefferson County subdivision
IMPERIAL, Mo. — It's no secret that potholes can cause huge problems for your car, but people in Jefferson County say they're pitching in hundreds of dollars per year to fix their issue and getting no help from their HOA. From the outside looking in, Quiet Forest looks like...
Jefferson County residents receive award for saving a 4-year-old from drowning
Jefferson County residents were honored with a life-saving award Friday after saving a 4-year-old from drowning in the Big River.
KMOV
Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing Man
WOOD RIVER – Wood River Police Department along with several other agencies conducted a ground and air search Wednesday for Vernon L. Law who has been missing since July 21st.
KMOV
Man found dead in South City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
krcgtv.com
Two left with minor injuries after Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were left with minor injuries after a crash in Callaway County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on I-70 at the 145.4 mile marker. The crash happened when Charles Head, 43,...
Man shot in crossfire while taking a walk
A man was shot while taking a walk early Sunday morning.
Portion of I-270 closing this weekend, drivers beware
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is closing a portion of Interstate 270 in north county for the entire weekend.
KMOV
Man caught in crossfire on exit off I-70 in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man was injured when he became caught in crossfire while he was exiting off I-70 in North City on Friday, police say. The man was exiting off EB I-70 onto Salisbury around 2:15 p.m. when shots were exchanged between a white Lexus and Chevrolet Malibu. Police say the victim told them his car was hit was bullets and that he was injured by fragments of glass from his window.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man dies after truck rolls over him in Washington County
Brandon P. Whittley, 41, of Hillsboro died Wednesday, Aug. 17, after the pickup he was underneath began rolling and struck him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 4 a.m., Whittley was under a 1993 Ford F250 on Wild Rose Road east of Hwy. 21 in Cadet in Washington County, and it began rolling in reverse and the undercarriage struck him. The pickup continued rolling west, crossed 21 and ran off the west side of the road, the report said.
Motorist caught in vehicle crossfire at I-70 off-ramp
An innocent motorist who was exiting Interstate 70 found himself caught in the crossfire of two vehicles.
Man in custody for a pair of home invasions Friday
A suspect is in custody Sunday morning for a pair of brazen home invasions Friday afternoon in south St. Louis
