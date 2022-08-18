ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man was injured when he became caught in crossfire while he was exiting off I-70 in North City on Friday, police say. The man was exiting off EB I-70 onto Salisbury around 2:15 p.m. when shots were exchanged between a white Lexus and Chevrolet Malibu. Police say the victim told them his car was hit was bullets and that he was injured by fragments of glass from his window.

