ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Jefferson County man dies in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A local man died after a boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday, police reported. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said four men were in the boat when it crashed into a bluff around 9:10 p.m. Thomas M. Mckown, 58 and from Byrnes Mill, Missouri was pronounced dead early Sunday morning following the crash.
BYRNES MILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Byrnes Mill man killed in boating accident

A Byrnes Mill man was killed Saturday, Aug. 20, in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks in which three others were injured. The driver of the boat was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on suspicion of boating while intoxicated. The Highway Patrol reported that a...
BYRNES MILL, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Warren County, MO
Accidents
County
Warren County, MO
Warren County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Warrenton, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Landscaping pickup stolen from outside Fenton-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup from outside a home on Coil Court in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The stolen pickup belongs to Drake Landscaping and is worth about $10,000, authorities reported. The victim told deputies he parked the 1999 Ford...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Accident#Chevy Traverse
KMOV

Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Man found dead in South City alley

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcgtv.com

Two left with minor injuries after Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were left with minor injuries after a crash in Callaway County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on I-70 at the 145.4 mile marker. The crash happened when Charles Head, 43,...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man caught in crossfire on exit off I-70 in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man was injured when he became caught in crossfire while he was exiting off I-70 in North City on Friday, police say. The man was exiting off EB I-70 onto Salisbury around 2:15 p.m. when shots were exchanged between a white Lexus and Chevrolet Malibu. Police say the victim told them his car was hit was bullets and that he was injured by fragments of glass from his window.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro man dies after truck rolls over him in Washington County

Brandon P. Whittley, 41, of Hillsboro died Wednesday, Aug. 17, after the pickup he was underneath began rolling and struck him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 4 a.m., Whittley was under a 1993 Ford F250 on Wild Rose Road east of Hwy. 21 in Cadet in Washington County, and it began rolling in reverse and the undercarriage struck him. The pickup continued rolling west, crossed 21 and ran off the west side of the road, the report said.
HILLSBORO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy