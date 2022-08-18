Ava DuVernay celebrates 'Regeneration' exhibit at Academy Museum: 'We Black folks have always been present'

Read full article on original website
Idris Elba’s Daughter Failed to Land ‘Beast’ Role Because Their ‘Chemistry Wasn’t Right’: We Didn’t Talk for ‘Three Weeks’
Idris Elba stars in “Beast” as a father trying to protect his two daughters from a ferocious lion on a South African nature preserve. It turns out Elba’s 20-year-old daughter auditioned to play one of his character’s daughters in the film, but she failed to land the role because her chemistry with her father “wasn’t right.” According to Elba, she stopped speaking to him for three weeks after she lost out on the role. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned,” Elba said on “The Breakfast Club” (via Insider). “And you know, it came down to chemistry in the...
Camden International Film Festival, an Oscar Campaign Hotspot, Unveils 2022 Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)
The 18th edition of the Camden Intl. Film Festival, kicking off Sept. 15, will feature a handful of award-contending documentaries fresh off showings at Telluride and the Toronto film festivals. The Maine-based festival will unfold in a hybrid format, with both in-person events over a three-day period concluding Sept. 18, and online screenings available from Sept. 15 to Sept. 25 to audiences across North America. This year’s CIFF highlights include the U.S. premiere of Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen’s Netflix release “In Her Hands,” which follows Afghanistan’s youngest female mayor during the months leading up to the Taliban takeover the country...
Jodie Foster’s Secret Skill: Playing Party Game Mafia on Zoom
At the recent MPTF 100th anniversary gala, Jodie Foster shared the stage with actor Harry Northup, someone she’d shared the screen with in such classic films as Taxi Driver and Silence of the Lambs. Foster told THR that she reconnected with Northup, who lives at MPTF’s Woodland Hills campus, during the pandemic when she started logging onto Zoom to play games with retirement home residents. Foster seemed especially partial to the popular party game Mafia, a social deduction game that can also be played as Werewolf. More from The Hollywood ReporterMPTF Sets Centennial Event With Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jodie Foster, Yvette Nicole...
What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal
Each week, The Hollywood Reporter will offer up the best new (and newly relevant) books that everyone will be talking about — whether it’s a tome that’s ripe for adaptation, a new Hollywood-centric tell-all or the source material for a hot new TV show. Rights Available 40 by Alan Heathcock (WME)More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Memoir 'Call Me Crazy' Selling as "Collectible" for $749Jennette McCurdy on Responses to Her Emotional Memoir, Revisiting Trauma and Her New Hollywood GoalsWhat to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal In a thriller that imagines an apocalyptic, if eerily familiar, future America that has been ravaged by...
‘The Big Cigar’: Emmy Winner Glynn Turman To Play Huey P. Newton’s Father In Apple TV+ Series
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Glynn Turman (Women of the Movement) has joined Apple TV+’s Huey P. Newton limited series The Big Cigar as a recurring guest star. He’ll be part of an ensemble led by André Holland, which also includes Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Jordane Christie, Moses Ingram and Olli Haaskivi, as previously announced. Based on the eponymous Playboy magazine article by Argo‘s Joshuah Bearman, the six-episode series tells the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Black Panther leader Newton (Holland) relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider (Nivola) — the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider — to elude...
Batgirl director shares photo of what's probably, definitely Michael Keaton's planned Batman return
Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi is sharing a peek at what seems like what could've been if his DC superhero movie hadn't been abruptly scrapped. After starring in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, Michael Keaton had again been cast as the Dark Knight in a new film featuring Leslie Grace as the titular heroine. Now, Arbi has revealed an image of what that meeting would have looked like on screen.
Marilyn Monroe's estate defends casting of Ana de Armas in Blonde amid accent criticism
Marilyn Monroe's estate has come to the defense of Ana de Armas following backlash over the star's Cuban accent in the upcoming film Blonde. The trailer for the upcoming biopic from director Andrew Dominik debuted last month, featuring de Armas as the Hollywood icon and many were quick to address how her manner of speaking was not accurate to Monroe's unmistakable voice.
Kenya Barris to go over the rainbow with a Wizard of Oz remake at Warner Bros.
For Kenya Barris, there's no place like home. The Black-ish creator is attached to write and direct a big-screen remake of The Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros., EW has learned. Details on the project are scarce, but according to Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, Barris' take will be "a modern reimagining."
Rebellion, romance, and friendship take center stage in new Vampire Academy trailer
You should see her in a crown ... Peacock has released the first trailer for its upcoming Vampire Academy series. From showrunners Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals), the new vampire show, based on Richelle Mead's best-selling YA book series, follows two best friends who are forced to right for their relationship when society tries to tear them apart.
