Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Cost of raising a child on the rise as Metro parents prepare for school year
JENNINGS (KMOV) - Many kids in Missouri are heading back to school Monday morning. This comes as the cost of raising kids through high school continues to rise in the country due to inflation. Grandmother Tracy Murray says it can be hard to keep up. “Oh don’t think about the...
St. Louis American
Public health officials urge St. Louis families to get school-aged kids vaccinated
School districts across the St. Louis region are sending back-to-school letters this week outlining how health guidelines are changing this year. Many are describing a more relaxed environment than students have navigated in previous pandemic years. Along with those messages, some schools are encouraging families to get students vaccinated against...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
KMOV
St. Louis Public Schools face bus shortage amid start of school year
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The first day of school is an exciting day but the year is starting off with some issues as students at eight schools will not have bus services to start the year. The community stepped up as 39 people applied for the job. However, they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Playground Project Build Day: Offerpad
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The finishing touches are being put on the Playground Project!. Monday, volunteers with Offerpad were at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club putting the finishing touches on the playground before the afternoon ribbon cutting. Offerpad was one of several community partners who joined KMOV...
labortribune.com
Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman is the new face of MOWIT
Renee Renn, a Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman, has joined Missouri Women in Trades (MOWIT) as its first part-time administrative consultant. In her new position, Renn will help with recruitment and retention efforts and track outcomes for the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to expanding opportunities for women to enter and succeed in apprenticeships and careers in the St. Louis-area building and construction trades.
KMOV
Metro East mom asks for ‘Autistic Child Area’ sign near house to keep her son safe
SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV) - A small act of kindness is making a big difference for a Metro East family. People in South Roxana, Illinois may see a new sign the next time they go to one of the parks. Ali Harris’ 6-year-old son Kyren has autism and is non-verbal. Since buying a house of her own in South Roxana, Harris says she’s wanted an “Autistic Child Area” sign put up so people would know. She is hoping it will stop people from speeding down her street.
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FEMA assistance still available in St. Louis and St. Charles, even if you have insurance
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — We are quickly approaching the one-month mark of July's historic flash flooding. In the mail yesterday, I got this letter. Many of you probably have too. The letter from Flagstar Bank, my mortgage company, outlines assistance they are offering and how to contact FEMA for additional help.
KMOV
Man found dead in South City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Sunday evening
ST. LOUIS — Police said they are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting in north St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened on Theodore Avenue near Riverview Boulevard in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood at around 6:15 p.m. Police said the victim, a male whose age was not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Louis County recycling event today
The city of pine lawn hosts an electronics recycling drive today.
Ameren may turn to natural gas to make up for shuttering Rush Island coal plant
Ameren Missouri may restart natural gas burners to offset the court-ordered shuttering of a coal-fired power plant that violated federal law, the company told state regulators Wednesday. The St. Louis-based electric utility announced late last year that it would retire its Rush Island Energy Center in early 2024 after a...
KMOV
Bus driver shortage, delays cause bumpy start to school year in Granite City
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Wednesday was the first day of school for the Granite City Community Unit School District #9. The district switched to a new bus service provider, First Student, after a year of problems with a bus driver shortage. But the district faced a driver shortage yet again, and there were other complications.
Kait 8
Authorities want vacationers in the Ozarks to protect their vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A TikTok trend is proving costly, causing the number of stolen KIA’s and Hyundai’s to skyrocket. This trend is hitting close to home. St. Louis investigators report thieves have swiped more than 1,000 of those cars. Auto shop employees said car clubs or steering...
When will new COVID booster be available to public?
The Washington University School of Medicine is deeply involved in studies that will lead to the new COVID booster shot this fall.
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
Urban League distributing food and supplies for flood victims in the St. Louis area
The flash flooding from July 26-28 continues to create challenges for many residents in the St. Louis area.
KMOV
Jefferson County man dies in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A local man died after a boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday, police reported. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said four men were in the boat when it crashed into a bluff around 9:10 p.m. Thomas M. Mckown, 58 and from Byrnes Mill, Missouri was pronounced dead early Sunday morning following the crash.
Comments / 1