SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV) - A small act of kindness is making a big difference for a Metro East family. People in South Roxana, Illinois may see a new sign the next time they go to one of the parks. Ali Harris’ 6-year-old son Kyren has autism and is non-verbal. Since buying a house of her own in South Roxana, Harris says she’s wanted an “Autistic Child Area” sign put up so people would know. She is hoping it will stop people from speeding down her street.

SOUTH ROXANA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO