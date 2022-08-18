ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the week: Meet Bruno

By Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
Name: Bruno

Breed: Labrador Retriever/Pitbull Terrier Mix

Sex: Male

Age: 3

Color: Brown brindle and white

Meet Bruno! This sweet guy is passionate about playtime and loves to show off his wonderful zoomies. While Bruno could play fetch from dusk till dawn, he also likes to cuddle up for a nap or a good movie in his downtime. Bruno is a very intelligent pup that will gladly show you his sits, laydown and stays for lots of cookies. Plus, he would love someone to help him learn more manners. Does Bruno sound like the guy for you? Come in and meet him today. You can meet Bruno and our other adoptable animals at Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.

