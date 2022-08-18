Condado Tacos expanding in Charlotte with second location

Condado Tacos is expanding with a restaurant in south Charlotte. The Ohio-based, full-service taco concept has signed a lease for a lease for nearly 4,500 square feet at The Promenade on Providence in south Charlotte. It will be at 10706 Providence Road, suite 300.

That nearly 438,000-square-foot shopping center is on Providence Road between Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Interstate 485.

Plans call for that 190-seat restaurant to open in spring 2023.

