Indiana city uses roundabouts to make roads safer while helping the environment
CBS News' Kris Van Cleave visits Carmel, Indiana, which is turning all its intersections into roundabouts. Officials say it's making roads safer while cutting down on gas costs and helping the environment.
Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood
INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
Ten Reasons to Love Indianapolis International Airport
Guest Written by Caity Withers - Arts Program and Marketing Speclialist, IND. Travelers have spoken, and for the tenth year in a row, the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) has been named “Best Airport in North America” – making it the only airport in the United States to win the honor for a straight decade.
This beautiful 90-acre park is one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks
Cool Creek Park offers a wide variety of features and activities that have made it one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks. This beautiful 90-acre park is a great place for the entire family to enjoy all year. The park offers four miles of wooded trails perfect for hiking and walking. Plus an amazing nature center with fun programs for kids, families and adults scheduled all year long.
Hagerstown businesses rally around Little League team
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — Searching for the heart of Hagerstown won't take too long. “I’m not sure these boys know how big this is," said Shellie Gray, manager of The Logo Shoppe. "It’s not just Hagerstown, they’re representing Indiana.”. With a population of about 1,700, most are...
VOLLEYBALL EARNS PRESEASON WIN OVER SOUTHERN INDIANA, 3-2
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – After falling behind two sets to one, the IUPUI volleyball team rallied in the fourth and fifth set to come from behind and win the match over Southern Indiana, 3-2. The Screaming Eagles took set one, 25-17. Maddie Ohm led the charge in the first set with four kills and opened the match with a kill with an assist from Addie Evans. The Jags were ultimately out hit in the first set 19-to-4.
