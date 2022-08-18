EVANSVILLE, Ind. – After falling behind two sets to one, the IUPUI volleyball team rallied in the fourth and fifth set to come from behind and win the match over Southern Indiana, 3-2. The Screaming Eagles took set one, 25-17. Maddie Ohm led the charge in the first set with four kills and opened the match with a kill with an assist from Addie Evans. The Jags were ultimately out hit in the first set 19-to-4.

