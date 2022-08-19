ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

5-star Notre Dame de-commit trending towards Alabama

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42n8tm_0hMi2jem00

View the original article to see embedded media.

Keon Keeley made waves when he de-committed from Notre Dame, and now it looks like the college football recruit is trending to the defending SEC champions.

Keeley is favored to sign with Alabama in time for next season, according to 247Sports recruiting analysts.

The 5-star edge rusher is projected to join the Crimson Tide with an overwhelming 91.7 percent chance, according to the prediction.

Those analysts share a 97 percent accuracy rate for predicting where 2023 recruits will sign, so their expertise has been reliable to date.

Alabama trending for Keon Keeley

What they're saying: "Alabama, they've been trending hard for Keon Keeley after a couple visits," recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong said.

"I think that Alabama is the program to beat for Keon Keeley right now. From there, I think you expect him to take some official visits moving forward.

"You have the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Week 1 of the college football season, [and] Ohio State's kind of been that third team in the mix for Keeley much of the process."

Keeley is the No. 1 rated edge rusher in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings and the No. 7 prospect at any position, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Where Alabama is now: The defending SEC champs currently rank No. 1 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings with a national-best four 5-star pledges.

  • Caleb Downs: No. 1 safety, No. 1 player from Georgia, No. 12 player nationally
  • Jahlil Hurley: No. 2 cornerback, No. 3 player from Alabama, No. 23 player nationally
  • Tony Mitchell: No. 2 safety, No. 4 player from Alabama, No. 24 player nationally
  • Robert Young: No. 2 running back, No. 6 player from Florida, No. 25 player nationally

Notre Dame fell from No. 2 to No. 5 in this year's recruiting team rankings after Keeley's de-commitment.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz: 2022 Week 1 highlights, scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is back in stadiums across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry! The WSAV Sports team is excited to return as well with this year’s continuation of Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. We’ve also got you covered with highlights and scores from across the area. The Friday Night […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
On3.com

Several Indiana State football players involved in three-fatality accident

Indiana State University has announced several members of their football team were involved in a single vehicle, three-fatality accident early Sunday morning. “It is with great sorrow that Indiana State University announces that police are working to positively identify three people who died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning,” announced Indiana State. “Police said there were five people total in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players.”
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana State football player Caleb VanHooser dies in car accident

Caleb VanHooser, who had just finished his first week of classes as a freshman at Indiana State University and was weeks away from suiting up for his first college football game, was one of three students killed in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday, his high school football team tweeted Sunday. Family members confirmed the news to the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It is with (a) heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Caleb VanHooser, former Hawk great, and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#College Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Sports#Sec
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama

During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener

A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
623
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy