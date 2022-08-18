ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase in Bonner Springs ends in crash, suspect still at large

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y4Qov_0hMi28HG00

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — A police chase in Bonner Springs, Kansas ended in a crash Thursday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers with the Bonner Springs Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop that turned into a chase.

Police tell FOX4 the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. A woman in the suspect vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The crash shutdown part of Kansas Highway 7 for about an hour.

The suspect is still at large and believed to be in the area of K-7 and Kansas Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

