Chase in Bonner Springs ends in crash, suspect still at large

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — A police chase in Bonner Springs, Kansas ended in a crash Thursday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers with the Bonner Springs Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop that turned into a chase.

Police tell FOX4 the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. A woman in the suspect vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The crash shutdown part of Kansas Highway 7 for about an hour.

The suspect is still at large and believed to be in the area of K-7 and Kansas Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.