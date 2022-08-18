Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage
A unique project using a place-based approach will help Alaskan communities, that have been traditionally underserved by federal resources, better understand, prepare for, and respond to climate change. Remember, August is our second wettest month of the year, climatologically speaking. Scattered showers expected again on Sunday. Anchorage police are investigating...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal downtown crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police arrested and charged 23-year-old Matthew Davis with manslaughter and driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a series of car crashes early Sunday morning that left two dead. At 1:49 a.m. Sunday, medics and firefighters with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Former embattled Alaska legislator’s son charged in killing, court documents show
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man killed Saturday morning at a Taku neighborhood residence has been confirmed to be Dean Westlake, a former state legislator from Kiana who resigned from office in 2017 over allegations of sexual harassment involving a minor. According to court documents filed by the Department of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su area elementary school reopens after closing for staff illnesses
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - After canceling classes on Friday due to staff shortage and call-outs, Iditarod Elementary School will be back open Monday. The school’s closure was initially announced around 10 p.m. Thursday night, after numerous leadership, support, and instructional staff had to call out due to illness. According...
kinyradio.com
Willow driver dies in head on collision with motorhome
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A driver was declared deceased on the scene after a Wednesday morning crash involving an SUV and a motorhome. Troopers were notified of a head-on vehicle collision near mile 94 of the Parks Highway in Willow Wednesday morning at about 9:05. Troopers and first responders responded...
alaskasnewssource.com
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
alaskapublic.org
Suspect connected to AMBER alert arrested in Soldotna after fleeing troopers in Fairbanks
Alaska State Troopers say they’ve arrested a Fairbanks man connected to an AMBER alert sent Wednesday night for a missing teenage girl. Troopers say they were already searching for 51-year-old Steven Narron for a felony probation violation on Wednesday. Then, investigators linked him to the disappearance of 15-year-old Alexis Bane, who’d last been seen in Fairbanks on Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools superintendent forecasts rough days ahead, promises improvements to student busing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage students will likely see more traffic jams this week as the school bus driver shortage continues to wreak havoc on transportation plans, but the superintendent of the state’s largest school district is promising better times ahead. Jharrett Bryantt, first-year superintendent of the Anchorage School...
anash.org
Chabad Pavilion Brings Yiddishkeit to Alaska State Fair
As a quarter-million people descend on the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska, the local shluchim and a group of Lubavitcher bochurim are manning a Chabad pavilion to bring Yiddishkeit to the fairgoers. As a quarter-million people descend on the annual Alaska State Fair, Chabad is on hand, providing Yiddishkeit...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska National Guard prohibited by statute to assist with ASD bus driver shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. A National Guard spokesperson said they have been in contact with the Alaska Emergency Operations Center, adding that this partnership is still in the works and they do not have a concrete answer yet if the partnership will be possible.
alaskasnewssource.com
Manhunt Continues in Montgomery County
Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage homeless planning discussion continues
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
alaskasnewssource.com
UAA adds to their aviation division in an effort to fight pilot shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Aviation Week begins Aug. 19, recognizing the achievements that have simplified long-distance travel. The week is a celebration of all things aviation. In 1939 the week was declared a national holiday as aviation was born in the United States. The date even coincides with Orville Wright’s birthday.
‘Hang in there,’ says superintendent, as four more bus drivers coming to work next week for Anchorage schools
A long line of parents in cars snaked down Rabbit Creek Road, as families tried to get their children to Goldenview Middle School on Friday. On Facebook, drone footage showed long lines of cars idling and inching along Lake Otis Road and Abbott Loop, waiting for their turn to drop schoolchildren off near the front door of elementary schools in the area. Parents reported waiting in line for 45 minutes, unable to report to work because they were stuck in school traffic. It’s a breakdown in the social infrastructure of Anchorage — people not able to get to work and children not able to get to school.
Black Bear Swats Alaska Tourist in ‘Extremely Rare’ Incident
A tourist in Anchorage, Alaska sustained minor injuries on Sunday night. A black bear approached the woman and swatted at her several times. The bear made contact with her twice in what local wildlife officials deem an “extremely rare” incident. The crazy encounter occurred on the city’s urban trail system.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 18, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska State Troopers arrest a man connected to an AMBER alert...
Alaska Man Sentenced to Nearly a Century’s Worth of Prison Time for His Role in 2016 Execution of 16-Year-Old Boy in the Woods
A 21-year-old from Palmer, Alaska, convicted alongside three others in the 2016 kidnapping and murder of 16-year-old David Grunwald was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 105 years in prison with 30 of those years suspended. Bradley Renfro, also 16 years old at the time of the killing, was found...
americanmilitarynews.com
Arctic security research center opens at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage
A new Arctic security research center at Anchorage’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson officially opened with a ceremony this week, marking a milestone in the federal government’s growing investment in Arctic strategy. The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies will facilitate Department of Defense research on the Arctic’s role...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s new schools superintendent confronts bus driver shortage and low enrollment as the academic year begins
School is back in session across the state, and it was the first day of school Thursday for Alaska’s largest school district, in Anchorage. And, this year, Anchorage has a new superintendent. Jharrett Bryantt begins his tenure with a shortage of bus drivers causing reduced bus service — a...
