First ever senior sunrise event starts the first day back at Jefferson City High School
JEFFERSON CITY — The student body at Jefferson City High School organized their first ever senior sunrise event on Monday to kick off the start of the year. The students gathered at the football field's end zone at 6:15 a.m. to talk. eat donuts, and take a group photo before classes start.
Callaway Chamber of Commerce gets a squeeze out of Local Lemon youth entrepreneurs
Fulton — The Local Lemon, a first-year youth entrepreneurship program through the Callaway Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri women’s Business Center, hosted a ceremony on Thursday where participants received a certificate of completion for their six-week training courses. Every week has a new topic, and teaches children...
Jefferson City lemonade stand proceeds help Special Learning Center with supplies
Jefferson City — Campus Co working space on E Hight Street stands by the motto, "when life throws you lemons, make lemonade." The group of entrepreneurs and professionals have held several lemonade stands to assist those in their community. This year they are donated all proceeds from their lemonade sale to the Special Learning Center.
MoDOT releases update on Rocheport Bridge construction
The Missouri Department of Transportation released an update on the construction of the new Interstate 70 bridge at Rocheport. In the video, Project Director Brandi Baldwin was at Coreslab Structures in Marshall, MO, where they are building the concrete girders. Those girders will be used in the part of the...
Jury for fraternity member charged with felony hazing to come from Greene County
COLUMBIA — One of the ten men charged with felony hazing in relation to the Danny Santulli case will have a jury from Greene County when his case goes to trial. According to court documents, Thomas Shultz's jury will be selected from Greene County in southwest Missouri and then brought to Boone County for the trial.
Owensville ready to defend district title
The Owensville Dutchmen are coming off a district title-winning season last season. This year, they hope to replicate that success.
Two men arrested in connection to homicide in Moser's parking lot
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police have arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Moser’s Foods in the 900 block of North Keene Street. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, Loyal Martell, 22, of Holts Summit, was...
Man killed in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
MORGAN COUNTY — A man was killed in a boating crash Saturday night at the Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Boat/Drowning Incident reports, the crash happened at the 69 mile mark main channel at 9:10 p.m. The crash occurred when the boat struck...
Man shot, killed in Moser's parking lot
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Moser's on Keene Street in Columbia Saturday afternoon. According to the department's Public Information Officer Christian Tabak, police responded to a report of shots fired at the grocery store at 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers...
Two left with minor injuries after Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were left with minor injuries after a crash in Callaway County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on I-70 at the 145.4 mile marker. The crash happened when Charles Head, 43,...
Boonville poised to continue success
The Boonville Pirates are gearing up for a new season with some momentum. The Pirates finished 8-3 last season, with a runner-up finish in the Tri-County Conference. Head coach Greg Hough says with the experience coming back, they're poised for another run.
Hermann celebrates 50th season
Hermann is gearing up for the 50th season in program history this fall. After a 4-7 campaign last season, the Bearcats hope for improvement in the milestone year.
