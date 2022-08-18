From best friends to business owners, Gavin and Lee with his wife Jess are the proud new owners of Kartona Electric Speedway! Located in the Beachwalk Shopping Center, Kartona is the perfect place for both locals and tourists. They have already made much needed modernizations to create a smoother experience for customers from start to finish. Their main focus is to make sure their customers have a one of a kind experience and walk away with big smiles – eager to come back for more fun. A high priority of theirs is to ensure company morale is exceptional in order to guarantee that energy is felt by every customer.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO