Edna Poor
3d ago
That's over 500 affordable houses for the homeless here in Bay County. WTF!! This is why our county is falling apart. Why don't you people see this. The money wasting and corruption has to end. It won't until every official for our county is held accountable and that starts with all of us. The poor, poverty, lower class, and middle class people are essential here. Why? JOBS!! People who work. People can't work being homeless. Period. PRIORITIES ARE A MUST IF OUR COUNTY IS EVER GOING TO BEGIN TO RECOVER FROM HURRICANE MICHAEL!! WAKE UP PEOPLE!
