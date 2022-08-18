<!– In the News: Lake Of The Ozarks Shootout Poker Run On Track To Eclipse 2021 Turnout. With a full week to go, the official Poly-Lift Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Poker Run presented by Living Realty Missouri—set for Friday, August 26—is already well ahead of last year’s pre-event sign-up pace with 80 boats registered online. On-site registration will remain open until Friday morning at Captain Ron’s Bar and Grill in Sunrise Beach, the starting point for the run and the longtime host-venue for the 34th annual top-speed on the popular Central Missouri waterway.

