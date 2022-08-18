ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri uses the MU Alert system to notify students, faculty, and parents about possible threats on or around campus 24/7. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi says the system includes a variety of alerts. "We have a very robust emergency alert system. It involves a number of different tools," Basi said. The post University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Pair of Mizzou linebackers to miss entirety of 2022 season

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz addressed the media Saturday and provided unfortunate updates for two Tiger linebackers. Both Carmycah Glass and Chuck Hicks will miss the entirety of the 2022 season, per Drinkwitz. Glass had season-ending surgery for an existing injury while Hicks suffered a torso injury in Missouri’s most recent scrimmage.
krcgtv.com

Helias hosts boys soccer jamboree

Helias hosted a boys soccer jamboree in Jefferson City on Saturday. The Crusaders were joined by Rock Bridge, Southern Boone and Tolton in the action. Helias head coach Jon Desha said it was a great final tune up for next week's season opener.
showmeprogress.com

“…Don’t miss it, don’t even be late…”

We took a short road trip to the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia this morning. The fair closes on Sunday. Rabbits! There’s a building filled with rabbits during the second week of the fair:. Fast food, sometimes on a stick:. The republican tent:. We didn’t look to closely, but...
WausauPilot

Wausau fugitive located in Missouri

A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said. Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.
krcu.org

Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
showmeprogress.com

Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022

The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
boatlyfe.com

Lake Of The Ozarks Shootout Poker Run On Track To Eclipse 2021 Turnout

<!– In the News: Lake Of The Ozarks Shootout Poker Run On Track To Eclipse 2021 Turnout. With a full week to go, the official Poly-Lift Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Poker Run presented by Living Realty Missouri—set for Friday, August 26—is already well ahead of last year’s pre-event sign-up pace with 80 boats registered online. On-site registration will remain open until Friday morning at Captain Ron’s Bar and Grill in Sunrise Beach, the starting point for the run and the longtime host-venue for the 34th annual top-speed on the popular Central Missouri waterway.
krcgtv.com

Two left with minor injuries after Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were left with minor injuries after a crash in Callaway County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on I-70 at the 145.4 mile marker. The crash happened when Charles Head, 43,...
krcgtv.com

MoDOT releases update on Rocheport Bridge construction

The Missouri Department of Transportation released an update on the construction of the new Interstate 70 bridge at Rocheport. In the video, Project Director Brandi Baldwin was at Coreslab Structures in Marshall, MO, where they are building the concrete girders. Those girders will be used in the part of the...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
