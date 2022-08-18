Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
Related
abc17news.com
The University of Missouri offers a welcome week tradition for incoming freshman
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri's semester begins on Monday, along with several other universities. Most students have already moved in and unpacked at UM, but there is still one welcome week tradition the university is offering incoming freshmen students known as the "Tiger Walk". Mizzou's "Tiger Walk" is...
$100K winning scratchers ticket sold in Columbia, Missouri
The 200X scratchers game still has more than $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including the $2 million top prize.
University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri uses the MU Alert system to notify students, faculty, and parents about possible threats on or around campus 24/7. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi says the system includes a variety of alerts. "We have a very robust emergency alert system. It involves a number of different tools," Basi said. The post University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
First ever senior sunrise event starts the first day back at Jefferson City High School
JEFFERSON CITY — The student body at Jefferson City High School organized their first ever senior sunrise event on Monday to kick off the start of the year. The students gathered at the football field's end zone at 6:15 a.m. to talk. eat donuts, and take a group photo before classes start.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pair of Mizzou linebackers to miss entirety of 2022 season
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz addressed the media Saturday and provided unfortunate updates for two Tiger linebackers. Both Carmycah Glass and Chuck Hicks will miss the entirety of the 2022 season, per Drinkwitz. Glass had season-ending surgery for an existing injury while Hicks suffered a torso injury in Missouri’s most recent scrimmage.
WATCH: Extended interview with new Jefferson City School District superintendent
The Jefferson City School District will begin its year Monday. The post WATCH: Extended interview with new Jefferson City School District superintendent appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Helias hosts boys soccer jamboree
Helias hosted a boys soccer jamboree in Jefferson City on Saturday. The Crusaders were joined by Rock Bridge, Southern Boone and Tolton in the action. Helias head coach Jon Desha said it was a great final tune up for next week's season opener.
showmeprogress.com
“…Don’t miss it, don’t even be late…”
We took a short road trip to the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia this morning. The fair closes on Sunday. Rabbits! There’s a building filled with rabbits during the second week of the fair:. Fast food, sometimes on a stick:. The republican tent:. We didn’t look to closely, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wausau fugitive located in Missouri
A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said. Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.
krcu.org
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
kchi.com
Missouri Highway Patrol Captain Named Commanding Officer In Jefferson City
The Missouri Highway Patrol announced on Friday evening that Captain Jason N Crites was being named commanding officer and transferred to Troop F in Jefferson City effective Thursday, September 1st. Crites joined the patrol as a member of the 75th Recruit Class on February 1st, 1998. He grew up in...
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
showmeprogress.com
Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022
The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
krcgtv.com
Jury for fraternity member charged with felony hazing to come from Greene County
COLUMBIA — One of the ten men charged with felony hazing in relation to the Danny Santulli case will have a jury from Greene County when his case goes to trial. According to court documents, Thomas Shultz's jury will be selected from Greene County in southwest Missouri and then brought to Boone County for the trial.
boatlyfe.com
Lake Of The Ozarks Shootout Poker Run On Track To Eclipse 2021 Turnout
<!– In the News: Lake Of The Ozarks Shootout Poker Run On Track To Eclipse 2021 Turnout. With a full week to go, the official Poly-Lift Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Poker Run presented by Living Realty Missouri—set for Friday, August 26—is already well ahead of last year’s pre-event sign-up pace with 80 boats registered online. On-site registration will remain open until Friday morning at Captain Ron’s Bar and Grill in Sunrise Beach, the starting point for the run and the longtime host-venue for the 34th annual top-speed on the popular Central Missouri waterway.
krcgtv.com
Two left with minor injuries after Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were left with minor injuries after a crash in Callaway County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on I-70 at the 145.4 mile marker. The crash happened when Charles Head, 43,...
krcgtv.com
MoDOT releases update on Rocheport Bridge construction
The Missouri Department of Transportation released an update on the construction of the new Interstate 70 bridge at Rocheport. In the video, Project Director Brandi Baldwin was at Coreslab Structures in Marshall, MO, where they are building the concrete girders. Those girders will be used in the part of the...
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Concerned Columbia citizens report more car break-ins
Columbia residents have been sharing experiences on social media platforms of getting their cars rummaged through, often while they're sleeping. The post Concerned Columbia citizens report more car break-ins appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Callaway Chamber of Commerce gets a squeeze out of Local Lemon youth entrepreneurs
Fulton — The Local Lemon, a first-year youth entrepreneurship program through the Callaway Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri women’s Business Center, hosted a ceremony on Thursday where participants received a certificate of completion for their six-week training courses. Every week has a new topic, and teaches children...
Comments / 3