WJHG-TV
Holmes Co. JROTC Presents Colors at Jags Game
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County high school JROTC had a pretty cool experience tonight as they presented the colors to open the Jaguars-Steelers preseason game. Commanding the color guard was Cadet First Sergeant Autumn Poulson... Caring the state flag was Second Lieutenant George Hauss... Caring the rifles...
Body of missing swimmer found in Jax. Co.
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
WJHG-TV
Student athlete heart health in this week’s Medical Monday
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Playing sports is a great way for young people to stay healthy and strong. But sometimes, those athletes who seem to be in perfect health may be at risk for heart problems. “Young athletes, usually the type of symptoms we look for is if they...
Mosley rolls past Rutherford in Kickoff Classic
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team cruised past Rutherford 42-6 in the Preseason Kickoff Classic at Tommy Oliver Stadium on Friday night. The Dolphins will open up their regular season in Orlando as they face Delaware Valley from Pennsylvania on Friday, August 26. The Rams will open their regular season on the […]
WJHG-TV
High School Football is Back in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several local high school teams across the Panhandle got back into the action tonight on the gridiron. Here are the final scores from across the areas. Final Scores:. BOZEMAN BEATS ARNOLD 22-21 FRANKLIN BEAT ST. FRANCIS 14-0 MACLAY BEAT WEWAHITCHKA 21-6 MARIANNA BEATS SNEADS 20-19.
WEAR
Early voter turnout results in Northwest Florida
Early voting wrapped up Saturday, and the voter turnout numbers are in for Northwest Florida. For Escambia County, of the over 220,000 registered voters, over 30,000 casted their ballots early. In Santa Rosa County, there's over 143,000 registered voters, and over 15,000 went to the polls. In Okaloosa County, with...
Florida Scuba Diver Spears New State-Record Hogfish
Josh Summerville, 42, has been diving and spearing fish for a decade and a half. And on his day off from working as a dive master and boat captain at Panama City Diving center, he did what some folks would expect: he went diving with a couple buddies. Summerville and...
School counselors adjust to Parental Rights law
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On July 1, Gov. Ron DeSantis instituted new policies for schools statewide. If a child has questions about their sexual orientation that require service modifications their parents must be notified. “It’s about protecting parents’ ability to be involved, and it’s making sure the classroom instruction, particularly at these very […]
Hundreds of families receive a variety of food for free
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since 2012, “A Hand Up” organization has been giving back to the community. Saturday morning, they helped local residents with a food giveaway. “We’re giving out food today for the second time this month because the need is so great,” CEO and founder Jeanette Best said. “We had to start […]
WJHG-TV
Update: body found of missing swimmer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a swimmer in Spring Creek has been found. Divers found the body at around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning. The body was turned over to the medical examiner’s office. This is all the...
Thousands of apartments are being built in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of apartments are under construction in Panama City as the city continues rebuilding after Hurricane Michael. 120 new apartments are being built at the Park at Massalina. A new complex is being constructed on Jenks Avenue and 15th St. The offerings range from affordable housing to luxury apartments. “Some […]
wtvy.com
SE Health patient gives the gift of life
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health team members lined the hallways to honor a special patient who is giving back. The unknown patient sadly passed away. Despite that they are giving back through organ donation. The hospital, in a Facebook post, said it was a privilege to care for the...
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Events are happening all across the Panhandle this weekend. Learn more about them below. USSSA GSL World Series When: August 19 – August 21 Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park Litter Rodeo When: August 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Where: Port Saint. Joe, William J. “Billy Joe” […]
wdhn.com
Body of missing person in Spring Creek found according to Jackson Co. Sheriffs
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Fort Rucker student, who sunk below the water and couldn’t be located in Jackson County. On Saturday, at approximately 1 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Police Department Bike Rodeo
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The rain held off Sunday for the Panama City Police Department Second Bike Rodeo. Kids had the opportunity to ride their bikes through several obstacle courses. As well as get their bikes checked to make sure they were safe to ride. Officers were there to teach...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 18, 2022
Bradley Miller, 58, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence, refusal to submit to blood alcohol level test: Sneads Police Department. Delvin Hill, 43, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Andrews, 29, Monticello, Florida: Grand theft, criminal mischief over $1,000, trespassing on property other than...
WJHG-TV
‘Egg-flation’ affects local small business
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cost of eggs can’t seem to crack these days. ‘Egg-flation’ is real. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a report that says the average cost of eggs per dozen was $2.71 in June. Small businesses are feeling the brunt of...
WJHG-TV
Partners for Pets to host open house after reopening
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Partners for Pets abruptly closed in July, changes were made to the Board of Directors. “With certain board members getting voted off, and other board members deciding to resign, we have an entirely new board, with the exception of one,” Board President Judy Stanton said.
Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for August 19, 2022
Bradley Miller: Driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol level test – $10,000 bond, violation of state probation- no bond, hold for 10 days. Delvin Hill: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Joshua Andrews: Grand theft, criminal mischief over $1,000, trespassing on property...
