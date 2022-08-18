ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Albuquerque Public Schools collect donations for families in need

As the school year starts, Albuquerque Public Schools are working with the public to provide resources to needy students. Their donation site collects everything from underwear and socks to paper and pencils. Their mission is to make sure every kid has the opportunity to go to school with enough clothing and school supplies for the year.
rrobserver.com

Martina Gutierrez is latest RRPS teacher to nab state honor

In today’s proliferation of social media and the global usage of it by teenagers, one might think it’s difficult to get them interested in world history. That’s not the case for Martina Gutierrez, who teaches four sections of world history and two class periods of human rights to sophomores at Rio Rancho High School.
KRQE News 13

Man hit and killed at Albuquerque bus stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Sandoval, 22, is facing charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man waiting at an Albuquerque bus stop. Albuquerque police say real time crime cameras show a black Dodge challenger driving over the sidewalk at Central and Rio Grande just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a man waiting at the […]
KRQE News 13

APD seeking info on missing local man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
KRQE News 13

APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
KOAT 7

Dress code changes coming to Albuquerque Public Schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dress code changes could be coming to each individual school in the Albuquerque Public School District, followingchanges adopted by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. "It was a little sexist before because girls couldn't wear tank tops at Volcano...
KRQE News 13

APD investigates uptown homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 6250 Indian School Rd. NE that left one person dead. Officers responded to a call around 4:00 a.m. from Kaseman Hospital that a man had been taken there with at least one gunshot and had died from his injury. Police […]
KRQE News 13

The Syed family’s encounters with police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the past five years the Syed family has lived in Albuquerque, police have encountered them more than a few times. The Albuquerque Police Department released videos to KRQE showing several of the family’s run-ins with their agency. APD has interrogated or arrested the...
kunm.org

Santa Fe Indian School is connecting tribal communities to broadband access to improve Native education

Five tribal organizations in New Mexico will share over $146 million from the federal infrastructure act to improve broadband infrastructure. The largest award is going to the Santa Fe Indian School, which plans to use its $57 million to bridge the gap of internet access across several tribal communities around the state. KUNM talks with Kimball Sekaquaptewa, chief technology director, for the school about how helping a network of communities serves its mission to provide education to Native children.
rrobserver.com

ABOUT TOWN: the last couple weeks in photos

Here are just a few of the photos that appeared in the Rio Rancho Observer the past couple weeks on our web site: rrobserver.com. School sports got started. Starbucks wants to unionize. There was an officer-involved shooting at Walmart. A woman broke into a Placitas homeowner’s garage. And gas prices fell, but not as much.
KRQE News 13

Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Romana Street SE west of Broadway and Gibson. They were called to the home around 1 p.m. Friday. Police believe it was a murder-suicide. “This residence has a previous history of domestic violence and preliminarily in the investigation, it’s indicating it’s a murder-suicide. […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque bus drivers speak out about violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque bus drivers have to deal with all kinds of trouble. Lately, they’re finding themselves under attack from unruly passengers more often. KRQE Investigates obtained the numbers and the disturbing video to show people what’s happening on City of Albuquerque buses. Bus drivers are also speaking out, worried for their […]
ladailypost.com

Bilingual PIOs Now Assisting On Calf Canyon Fire In Mora

Bilingual Public Information Officers (PIOs) with the Southwest Incident Management Team (SWIMT) began staging 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Friday at the Mora Volunteer Fire Department. They will be onsite to help community members fill out Suppression Repair Forms, verify that forms are complete and entered in the queue....
