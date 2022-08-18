Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Public Schools collect donations for families in need
As the school year starts, Albuquerque Public Schools are working with the public to provide resources to needy students. Their donation site collects everything from underwear and socks to paper and pencils. Their mission is to make sure every kid has the opportunity to go to school with enough clothing and school supplies for the year.
rrobserver.com
Martina Gutierrez is latest RRPS teacher to nab state honor
In today’s proliferation of social media and the global usage of it by teenagers, one might think it’s difficult to get them interested in world history. That’s not the case for Martina Gutierrez, who teaches four sections of world history and two class periods of human rights to sophomores at Rio Rancho High School.
Man hit and killed at Albuquerque bus stop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Sandoval, 22, is facing charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man waiting at an Albuquerque bus stop. Albuquerque police say real time crime cameras show a black Dodge challenger driving over the sidewalk at Central and Rio Grande just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a man waiting at the […]
Albuquerque man wraps cross country bike-trek for suicide prevention
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Town by town, one pedal at a time, Richard Lima of Albuquerque, biked across the country to raise awareness for mental illness and suicide prevention. It’s a cause close to his heart. “I lost a family member to suicide four months ago. So, my whole thought on this was, ‘I can’t just […]
APD seeking info on missing local man
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
KOAT 7
Dress code changes coming to Albuquerque Public Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dress code changes could be coming to each individual school in the Albuquerque Public School District, followingchanges adopted by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. "It was a little sexist before because girls couldn't wear tank tops at Volcano...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albuquerque school goes to remote learning after just two weeks
Just two weeks into the new school year, and one school has already gone back to remote learning because of COVID-19. Parents are frustrated, but the director of the school says they are just following their 'COVID Safe Practices' plan.
Ghost bike at Unser and Kimmick honors man’s friend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A ghost bike is now up at Unser near Kimmick after a cyclist was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Joe Gamez and Eric Bailey were riding their bikes at Unser and Kimmick on July 9, when they were hit by a drunk driver. Eric survived but his friend Joe died […]
APD investigates uptown homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 6250 Indian School Rd. NE that left one person dead. Officers responded to a call around 4:00 a.m. from Kaseman Hospital that a man had been taken there with at least one gunshot and had died from his injury. Police […]
Neighbors concerned after homicide at Morningside Park in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors have been complaining about the homeless campers and drug users in Morningside Park, the heart of Nob Hill, for years. Now, after a murder at the park, they are asking for help. “Anne” has called Nob Hill home for the past 30 years and has noticed how the homeless problem has […]
pmi.edu
This Graduate Used the COVID Pandemic as an Opportunity to Change her Career
Tatyana Stonestreet took advantage of extra time during the COVID pandemic and enrolled in the Medical Assistant program at our Albuquerque campus. The opportunity allowed her to change the trajectory of her and her family’s life. Here’s her story in her words. “After my husband required a couple...
KRQE News 13
The Syed family’s encounters with police
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the past five years the Syed family has lived in Albuquerque, police have encountered them more than a few times. The Albuquerque Police Department released videos to KRQE showing several of the family’s run-ins with their agency. APD has interrogated or arrested the...
kunm.org
Santa Fe Indian School is connecting tribal communities to broadband access to improve Native education
Five tribal organizations in New Mexico will share over $146 million from the federal infrastructure act to improve broadband infrastructure. The largest award is going to the Santa Fe Indian School, which plans to use its $57 million to bridge the gap of internet access across several tribal communities around the state. KUNM talks with Kimball Sekaquaptewa, chief technology director, for the school about how helping a network of communities serves its mission to provide education to Native children.
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Murdered at work, Heavy weekend rain, Teacher pay, Grand opening
Friday’s Top Stories Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico? What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25 High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1 Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting KRQE En Español: Jueves 18 de Agosto 2022 FEMA says […]
rrobserver.com
ABOUT TOWN: the last couple weeks in photos
Here are just a few of the photos that appeared in the Rio Rancho Observer the past couple weeks on our web site: rrobserver.com. School sports got started. Starbucks wants to unionize. There was an officer-involved shooting at Walmart. A woman broke into a Placitas homeowner’s garage. And gas prices fell, but not as much.
Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Romana Street SE west of Broadway and Gibson. They were called to the home around 1 p.m. Friday. Police believe it was a murder-suicide. “This residence has a previous history of domestic violence and preliminarily in the investigation, it’s indicating it’s a murder-suicide. […]
Albuquerque bus drivers speak out about violence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque bus drivers have to deal with all kinds of trouble. Lately, they’re finding themselves under attack from unruly passengers more often. KRQE Investigates obtained the numbers and the disturbing video to show people what’s happening on City of Albuquerque buses. Bus drivers are also speaking out, worried for their […]
ladailypost.com
Bilingual PIOs Now Assisting On Calf Canyon Fire In Mora
Bilingual Public Information Officers (PIOs) with the Southwest Incident Management Team (SWIMT) began staging 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Friday at the Mora Volunteer Fire Department. They will be onsite to help community members fill out Suppression Repair Forms, verify that forms are complete and entered in the queue....
