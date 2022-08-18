Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
JID Reveals ‘The Forever Story’ Album Tracklist
JID is releasing his new album The Forever Story on Aug. 26th, the same day as DJ Khaled’s God Did. Today, the Dreamville rapper has revealed the official tracklist for the album, featuring the latest single ‘Dance Now‘. It features 15 tracks in total and in a tweet, he confirmed that it was originally supposed to be 16 but now the song ‘2007’ featuring vocals from Cole and Dreamville president Ib (which he shared two days ago) is not making the cut. Fans assume it is due to sample clearances.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Releases Surprise ‘Closure’ EP: Stream
Kodak Black has kept his name hot with a banger here and there and appearing on Kendrick Lamar’s single ‘Silent Hill‘ from the latter’s latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. He has hinted in the last couple of weeks that he will be dropping...
hiphop-n-more.com
New Chance The Rapper & J. Cole Song ‘Thotty’ Surfaces Online
Way back in May of 2014 when he was still a buzzing new artist, Chance The Rapper went on Tony Touch’s Toca Tuesday and premiered a song that he said was very important to him. It was called ‘Thotty’ and was cut off right after a J. Cole ad-lib, implying it was a collaboration between the pair. In September of that year, the pair performed the song together at Lollapalooza in Chicago. In November, Cole even teased what many believed to be a join project between the two.
hiphop-n-more.com
DJ Khaled Reveals ‘God Did’ Album Cover
This Friday, DJ Khaled is putting out his 13th studio album God Did. The first single ‘Staying Alive‘ with Drake and Lil Baby didn’t quite inspire the fans like it could have, but fans are still excited for some of the big collaborations on the album. JAY-Z, more Drake, Nardo Wick, Lil Durk and many more are confirmed guests.
RELATED PEOPLE
hiphop-n-more.com
Fabolous Shares New Song & Video ‘Rich Hustle’ Feat. Jim Jones: Watch
It looks like Fabolous is back active and recording new music. The rapper recently dropped a new song called ‘Say Less’ with French Montana along with a freestyle over Amerie’s ‘1 Thing’. Both came with video treatment too. He is back today with another new single titled ‘Rich Hustle’ where he joins forces with Jim Jones.
In Honor Of The "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 Finale, Here Are Selena Gomez’s Best Songs, Ranked
I've probably listened to "Ring" 400 times.
hiphop-n-more.com
New Video: Gucci Mane – ‘Gelati’ (Feat. BigWalkDog & Peewee Longway)
Last night, Big Guwop dropped off a new single called ‘Gelati’ featuring BigWalkDog and Peewee Longway. Both of the features are of course signed to his 1017 label and it’s a great look for them. Tonight, Gucci doubles back with the official video for the song. No...
Comments / 0