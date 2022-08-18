Way back in May of 2014 when he was still a buzzing new artist, Chance The Rapper went on Tony Touch’s Toca Tuesday and premiered a song that he said was very important to him. It was called ‘Thotty’ and was cut off right after a J. Cole ad-lib, implying it was a collaboration between the pair. In September of that year, the pair performed the song together at Lollapalooza in Chicago. In November, Cole even teased what many believed to be a join project between the two.

MUSIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO