ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

POLICE LOG: 8-19-22

By Daily Item Staff
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNvPG_0hMi0Jpa00

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday at Chatham Street and Marianna Street; at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday at 20 Lawton Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 9:17 a.m. Thursday at Laighton Street and Washington Street; at 10:17 a.m. Thursday at Kirtland Street and Walnut Street.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday at Franklin Street and Western Avenue; at 8:17 a.m. Thursday at 63 Timson St.; at 3:17 p.m. Thursday at Central Square; at 4:23 p.m. Thursday at 136 Walnut St.; at 4:31 p.m. Thursday at Mall Street and Western Avenue; at 4:43 p.m. Thursday at 661 Western Avenue; at 5:07 p.m. Thursday at Mall Street and Western Avenue.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday at 223 Chestnut St.; at 3:10 a.m. Thursday at Essex Street and Fayette Street.

A report of threats at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday at 17 Beach Road #56; at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 223 Kings Hill Drive.

Gunshot

A report of a gunshot at 7:42 a.m. Thursday at Oxford Street.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday at 212 Broad St.; at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday in the alley way of 27 Union St.; at 12:34 a.m. Thursday at 145 Lewis St. Floor 2.

Thefts

A report of larceny at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday at 65 Saunders Road; at 12:29 p.m. Thursday at 17 Beach Road #56; at 5:32 p.m. Thursday at 15 Dorinda Circle #2.

A report of a con/scam at 10:17 a.m. Thursday at 300 Washington St.

A report of shoplifting at 11:56 a.m. Thursday at 539 Lynnway; at 3:36 p.m. Thursday at 14 State St.

Breaking and entering

A report of breaking and entering at 2:07 a.m. Thursday at 69 Lynnway Floor 1.

A report of a past breaking and entering at 8:05 a.m. Thursday at 65 Centre St. #20; at 10:12 a.m. Thursday at 64 Baldwin St.

A report of a past breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 12:17 p.m. Thursday at 678 Washington St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism to a motor vehicle at 6:11 a.m. Thursday at Brimblecom Street and Western Avenue.

MARBLEHEAD

Accident

A report of a past hit-and-run accident at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday at Atlantic Avenue.

Burglary/breaking and entering

A report of a burglary/breaking and entering at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday at Washington Street.

Larceny/forgery/fraud

A report of larceny/forgery/fraud at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at Guernsey Street.

PEABODY

Arrests

Javier P. Pimental , 23, of 47 Park St., Lynn, was arrested and charged with failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop/yield at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday.

Tyler King , 35, of 17 Granite St., was arrested and charged on warrants for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to stop/yield, a marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a liquor OUI at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Summons

Christopher P. Mahoney , 43, of 106 Bowler St., Lynn, is being summoned for leaving the scene of property damage, a subsequent offense for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, a number plate violation, an unregistered motor vehicle, and an uninsured motor vehicle at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday at 35 Main St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday at 140 Summit St.; at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday at 8A Centennial Drive; at 12:26 p.m. Thursday at 124 Lynnfield St.; at 3:25 p.m. Thursday at 259 Lynnfield St.

Threats

A report of threats at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday at 210N Andover St.

Thefts

A report of credit card fraud at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday at 26 Intervale Ave.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday at 1000 Crane Brook Way Apt. #1211.

Breaking and entering

A report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 11:53 a.m. Thursday at 13 Sherman St.

The post POLICE LOG: 8-19-22 appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
liveboston617.org

Shots Fired on Columbia Road – Suspect Vehicle ID’ed and Recovered

On August 18 2022, at approximately 22:45 hours Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 and B-2 responded to the area of 145 Columbia Road for the ShotSpotter activation. Numerous units responded to the area and quickly a suspect description was obtained by officers. Officers issued a BOLO for a white Mercedes with a black male operator with a white shirt and a parcel plate from witness accounts of the drive by.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Residents Decry Uneven, Taped Lines On Crosswalk In Boston's Oak Square

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It turns out walking across a crosswalk in Boston's Oak Grove isn't as straight forward as you may think. WBZ's Matt Shearer went to the area in Brighton where residents pointed at the unparalleled lines in confusion, some of which were peeling from their positions. Slanted white tape created a patchwork of crosswalk for pedestrians to venture across Washington Street, something residents say is a potential safety hazard.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy struck by third fire in three weeks #quincyfirefighters #quincyfiredepartment

– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. The center of Quincy was hit by its third fire in three weeks last night. In turn, Quincy Quarry News would appear to have yet scooped its media brethren, this time with at least exclusive night vision images from the fire scene on Brook Road roughly between Star Market and Lincoln-Hancock Community School, if not also the first published text about the fire.
QUINCY, MA
everettleader.com

Lynn Man Murdered In Everett Killed By Saugus Man Now In Custody

The son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief was ordered held without bail on murder and burglary charges last Thursday. In what might be described as a crime of passion, the killer shot to death the man living with his former girlfriend in a Central Street apartment in Everett. Brian...
EVERETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marblehead, MA
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Crime & Safety
Marblehead, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCVB

Large fire breaks out at Caffè Nero in Somerville's Assembly Row

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a coffee shop in the Massachusetts city. The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union posted on Facebook shortly after 1:55 p.m. that crews responded to a fire at the Caffè Nero in Assembly Row.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boat partially sinks in Charles River in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A boat remains partially submerged in the Charles River after it started sinking Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. between the Museum of Science and Longfellow Bridge, State Police said. The State Police Marine Unit and Cambridge Fire Department tried to pump water...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vandalism#Fraud#Chestnut Street#Shoplifting#The Daily Item#Franklin Street
nbcboston.com

Man Injured in Early Morning Dorchester Shooting

A man was taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Boston Police responded to the area of Blakeville and Olney Streets shortly before 4a.m. on Saturday and found a man had been shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
BRAINTREE, MA
WCVB

Suspect arrested in connection with Lawrence double shooting

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Lawrence police have arrested a man in connection to Friday morning's double shooting on Manchester Street. Carmelo Baez, 44, is accused of opening fire in the Manchester Street and May Street area, police said. Both of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated on scene...
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police seek to suspend license of motorist who drove SUV inside South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove inside the South Shore Plaza on Thursday morning, leaving customers scratching their heads. Officers responding to the busy mall for a report of vehicle that had driven inside the building around 11:45 a.m. found a white Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor, according to the Braintree Police Department.
BRAINTREE, MA
MassLive.com

Car crashes into home in Topsfield; three injured, building severely damaged

Three people were injured after a car crashed into a home in Topsfield early Saturday morning, officials said. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the town’s police and fire departments responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Lockwood Lane and Silverbrook Road, Topsfield Fire Deparment said in a news release. There, they found that a small sedan had struck the corner of a home on Lockwood Lane.
TOPSFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
everettleader.com

Family Friends: Man Stabbed To Death In Everett Died A Hero

A Go Fund Me Account has been established by the family of the late Mark Luiso, the 45 year old Everett man stabbed to death neat to his home on Cherry Street by an unknown assailant late Monday evening – about 10:30 p.m. The crime has shocked the quiet...
EVERETT, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy