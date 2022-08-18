POLICE LOG: 8-19-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday at Chatham Street and Marianna Street; at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday at 20 Lawton Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 9:17 a.m. Thursday at Laighton Street and Washington Street; at 10:17 a.m. Thursday at Kirtland Street and Walnut Street.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday at Franklin Street and Western Avenue; at 8:17 a.m. Thursday at 63 Timson St.; at 3:17 p.m. Thursday at Central Square; at 4:23 p.m. Thursday at 136 Walnut St.; at 4:31 p.m. Thursday at Mall Street and Western Avenue; at 4:43 p.m. Thursday at 661 Western Avenue; at 5:07 p.m. Thursday at Mall Street and Western Avenue.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday at 223 Chestnut St.; at 3:10 a.m. Thursday at Essex Street and Fayette Street.

A report of threats at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday at 17 Beach Road #56; at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 223 Kings Hill Drive.

Gunshot

A report of a gunshot at 7:42 a.m. Thursday at Oxford Street.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday at 212 Broad St.; at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday in the alley way of 27 Union St.; at 12:34 a.m. Thursday at 145 Lewis St. Floor 2.

Thefts

A report of larceny at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday at 65 Saunders Road; at 12:29 p.m. Thursday at 17 Beach Road #56; at 5:32 p.m. Thursday at 15 Dorinda Circle #2.

A report of a con/scam at 10:17 a.m. Thursday at 300 Washington St.

A report of shoplifting at 11:56 a.m. Thursday at 539 Lynnway; at 3:36 p.m. Thursday at 14 State St.

Breaking and entering

A report of breaking and entering at 2:07 a.m. Thursday at 69 Lynnway Floor 1.

A report of a past breaking and entering at 8:05 a.m. Thursday at 65 Centre St. #20; at 10:12 a.m. Thursday at 64 Baldwin St.

A report of a past breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 12:17 p.m. Thursday at 678 Washington St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism to a motor vehicle at 6:11 a.m. Thursday at Brimblecom Street and Western Avenue.

MARBLEHEAD

Accident

A report of a past hit-and-run accident at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday at Atlantic Avenue.

Burglary/breaking and entering

A report of a burglary/breaking and entering at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday at Washington Street.

Larceny/forgery/fraud

A report of larceny/forgery/fraud at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at Guernsey Street.

PEABODY

Arrests

Javier P. Pimental , 23, of 47 Park St., Lynn, was arrested and charged with failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop/yield at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday.

Tyler King , 35, of 17 Granite St., was arrested and charged on warrants for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to stop/yield, a marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a liquor OUI at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Summons

Christopher P. Mahoney , 43, of 106 Bowler St., Lynn, is being summoned for leaving the scene of property damage, a subsequent offense for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, a number plate violation, an unregistered motor vehicle, and an uninsured motor vehicle at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday at 35 Main St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday at 140 Summit St.; at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday at 8A Centennial Drive; at 12:26 p.m. Thursday at 124 Lynnfield St.; at 3:25 p.m. Thursday at 259 Lynnfield St.

Threats

A report of threats at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday at 210N Andover St.

Thefts

A report of credit card fraud at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday at 26 Intervale Ave.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday at 1000 Crane Brook Way Apt. #1211.

Breaking and entering

A report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 11:53 a.m. Thursday at 13 Sherman St.

