Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Hires Hybrid Financial to Offer Investor Relations, Consulting Services
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it “easy” for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), a developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce Hybrid Financial, an investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, will “provide investor relations and consulting services to the company.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Ripple Introduces Crypto-powered Enterprise Payments in Brazil
Ripple, the provider of enterprise blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions, announced the launch of RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) in Brazil with Travelex Bank, “the first bank in Latin America to utilize ODL.”. Travelex is the first bank registered and “approved by the Central Bank of Brazil to operate exclusively...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pfizer seeks U.S. authorization for vaccine retooled for Omicron
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech said on Monday they had sought U.S. authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine retooled to target the Omicron variant.
Anser Advisory and LaFata Contract Services (LCS) Announce Merger as IMB Partners Exits LCS Investment
Anser Advisory, the 14th largest program management firm according to ENR, the second fastest growing AE firm according to Zweig Group, and a Certified Great Places to Work organization, and LaFata Contract Services (“LCS”), the premier utility project and construction management firm, are pleased to announce the merging of their organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005422/en/ LaFata Contract Services is now An Anser Advisory Company. (Graphic: Business Wire) The combined organization is a 1,100-employee organization comprised of world-class leaders and innovators who support mission-critical projects globally for some of the nation’s most prestigious organizations, including utilities and critical infrastructure, transportation, aviation, water/wastewater, energy, education, housing, cultural, healthcare, and municipal clients, as well as federal civilian, intelligence, and defense agencies.
crowdfundinsider.com
Dollar based Stablecoin HUSD Loses Peg, Recovers
HUSD, a dollar-based stablecoin, lost its dollar peg yesterday during heavy trading. HUSD is a relatively small stablecoin with a market cap of around $160 million. According to Coinmarketcap, HUSD dropped to as low as $0.8483 on August 18th. As of now, HUSD has recovered, trading around $0.9979. According to...
crowdfundinsider.com
DAM Finance Raises $1.8 Million Pre-Seed for “Portfolio Backed Stablecoin”
DAM Finance (or dPRIME Asset Modules Finance) has raised a $1.8 million pre-seed found that was led by Digital Finance Group and Jsqare. Other investors included; Arrington Capital, Ledgerprime, D1 Ventures, 11-11 Capital, Stacker Ventures and “prominent angels within the Dotsama community.”. DAM is creating a protocol for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
New Digital Asset Staking Service Available via Gemini
The team at Gemini are pleased to announce the launch of Gemini Staking, which allows you to seamlessly “receive staking rewards in [their] Gemini account.”. As of August 18, you may “start staking MATIC on the Polygon network.” Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), and Audius (AUDIO) support “will be launched soon.”
Priti Patel urges Meta to give up on end-to-end encryption plans
Priti Patel has hit out at Facebook’s plans to encrypt direct messages, even as the company is facing criticism in the US for failing to protect the privacy of women seeking abortions. The home secretary has urged Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, as well as WhatsApp, to give...
Gas prices keep sliding in U.S.; some experts watching for tropical trouble
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Gas prices ticked down on Monday as the slide in prices at the pump began another week. The national average on Monday was $3.90 -- which was down only slightly from Sunday, according to AAA. The average is down more than 5 cents over the past...
Oil pares losses after Saudi oilmin says OPEC+ has options including cuts
HOUSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices bounced off session lows to trade nearly flat in a volatile session on Monday, after Saudi energy minister said OPEC+ could cut production to confront market challenges.
Comments / 0