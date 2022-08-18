Anser Advisory, the 14th largest program management firm according to ENR, the second fastest growing AE firm according to Zweig Group, and a Certified Great Places to Work organization, and LaFata Contract Services (“LCS”), the premier utility project and construction management firm, are pleased to announce the merging of their organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005422/en/ LaFata Contract Services is now An Anser Advisory Company. (Graphic: Business Wire) The combined organization is a 1,100-employee organization comprised of world-class leaders and innovators who support mission-critical projects globally for some of the nation’s most prestigious organizations, including utilities and critical infrastructure, transportation, aviation, water/wastewater, energy, education, housing, cultural, healthcare, and municipal clients, as well as federal civilian, intelligence, and defense agencies.

BUSINESS ・ 6 MINUTES AGO