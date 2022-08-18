ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KWTX

Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
WHITNEY, TX
KWTX

8-year-old Central Texan helping endangered pandas for her birthday

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Bella Zapata’s grandparents gave her a book about pandas and ever since she’s been hooked and reading it over and over again. Pandas are the soon-to-be 9-year-old’s favorite animal and she loves watching YouTube videos of baby ones. For her birthday this year,...
TROY, TX
KWTX

‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?

School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces

SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
UVALDE, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
KXAN

Photos: Texas father uses app to save son from accident

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off Highway 6. The driver, who Marlin VFD […]
FALLS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Family, friends of woman murdered at grave site speak out

KILLEEN, Texas - A second suspect has been arrested for the death of a woman who was shot while visiting her son's grave in March. Yolanda N'Gaojia's son, Amir, died in January. She visited his grave on his birthday. He would've been 22. Yolanda's other children, Sierra and Qur'an, were...
KILLEEN, TX
killeenisd.org

Spirit Spectacular Celebrates Bands, Begins Season

The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium. The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling...
KILLEEN, TX

