Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
KWTX
Veteran-owned, Next Gen Arena is a must for Central Texas families with kids
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After years of driving to Austin or Waco for family fun, one Killeen family took it upon themselves to create a space for kids and adults alike to have fun, no road trip necessary. If you’re looking to burn some energy while having fun, look no...
KWTX
Favor’s chief taco officer visits Waco as he samples the state’s best tacos
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a famous saying that if you love your job you will never work a day in your life. Well, if your job is to literally eat tacos for a living, then that can be pretty easy. Chris Flores, of San Antonio, is Favor’s first...
Click2Houston.com
Watch: With a ‘feeling of betrayal,’ one family flees Texas in search of safer climate for their transgender daughter
Ess Welsh spent her entire life in Texas. It’s where she fell in love with marching band, where she found a community of fellow Dungeons and Dragons players, and where she faced the looming threat of her family being investigated for child abuse. In February, Gov. Greg Abbott told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
8-year-old Central Texan helping endangered pandas for her birthday
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Bella Zapata’s grandparents gave her a book about pandas and ever since she’s been hooked and reading it over and over again. Pandas are the soon-to-be 9-year-old’s favorite animal and she loves watching YouTube videos of baby ones. For her birthday this year,...
KWTX
‘I feel like I just won the lottery:’ Belton resident explains unique hobby
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - One Belton resident spends his mornings and lunch breaks trying to find treasures hidden along Central Texas shorelines and public parks. David Doughty finds rings, antique coins and jewelry by using his metal detector. “I like to just mind my own business and kind of get...
State of Texas: Districts brace for new school year after record teacher resignations
What's behind the teacher shortage? To find out, our team obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students. Responses revealed how inflation, stagnant salaries and last-minute legislative mandates led to state-wide teacher shortages.
KWTX
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - A man fleeing from Mexia police has been captured by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in the Axtell area. Justin Curtis Henderson, 29, of Crockett, will be booked into the McLennan County Jail. He’s facing charges from multiple agencies: MCSO will be charging him with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
KWTX
Texas public schools required to display “In God We Trust” posters if they are donated
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A new law requiring Texas schools to display donated “In God We Trust” posters is the latest move by Republican lawmakers to bring Christianity into taxpayer-funded institutions. Under the law, Senate Bill 797, which passed during last year’s legislative session, schools are required...
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
KVUE
Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces
SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Enormous Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
As drought conditions led river levels to drop, new dinosaur tracks were uncovered fossilized in the Paluxy riverbed.
KWTX
McLennan County, Texas indictment list for August 19, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a PDF containing the list of indictments in McLennan County, Texas. An updated list is released bi-weekly by the McLennan County District Clerk’s Office. This is the list for June 9, 2022.
Photos: Texas father uses app to save son from accident
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off Highway 6. The driver, who Marlin VFD […]
fox44news.com
Groundkeepers Do More Work Maintaining Central Texas Cemeteries Amid Extreme Heat
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The extreme heat we’ve been experiencing this summer is affecting the final resting place of our loved ones. It has caused the earth to dry out moving headstones, and cemetery groundskeepers are having to make adjustments to keep everything in order. “The dryness...
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
fox7austin.com
Family, friends of woman murdered at grave site speak out
KILLEEN, Texas - A second suspect has been arrested for the death of a woman who was shot while visiting her son's grave in March. Yolanda N'Gaojia's son, Amir, died in January. She visited his grave on his birthday. He would've been 22. Yolanda's other children, Sierra and Qur'an, were...
KWTX
Formula recall leaves Central Texas family scrambling to find food for daughter with disabilities
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Families across the nation have been faced with shortages of formula. When one Central Texas family found out about another recall last week, it left them with nothing to feed their daughter. Marcia Bayer had stacks of formula on hand to supply the necessary nutrition for...
killeenisd.org
Spirit Spectacular Celebrates Bands, Begins Season
The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium. The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling...
Comments / 0