ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

3 people, dog died after 2 planes collided while landing at Northern California airport

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhfny_0hMhzVgP00

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two planes attempting to land at a Northern California airport collided on Thursday, killing three, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to SFGate.com.

Update August 19 at 6:00 p.m. EST: According to The Associated Press, authorities with the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office said that three people and a dog were killed in the crash Thursday evening.

The AP said that the names of the three people will be released once SCSO has completed notifying the next of kin.

National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator Fabian Salazar said, according to the AP, that two people and a dog were on “a twin-engine Cessna 340,” and only a pilot was on “a single-engine Cessna 152,” when it crashed.

The NTSB is expected to have a preliminary report available about the crash in about two weeks, according to the AP.

Original story: The crash occurred at about 2:56 p.m. PDT at the Watsonville Municipal Airport, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Multiple agencies responded to the scene around 3:37 p.m. PDT, according to the city’s Twitter account. City officials said there were “multiple fatalities.”

According to an FAA representative, the two planes involved were a twin-engine Cessna 340 and a single-engine Cessna 152, KGO-TV reported. The pilot was aboard the Cessna 152, while in the other aircraft, according to a preliminary statement from the FAA.

According to Watsonville officials, both planes were making their final approaches at Watsonville Municipal Airport when they struck each other and fell to the ground, SFGate.com reported. The names of the people in the aircraft have not been released.

In a statement, the FAA said no injuries were reported on the ground.

“A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided while the pilots were on their final approaches to Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, California., around 3 p.m. local time today,” the FAA said. “One person was on board the Cessna 152 and two people were on board the Cessna 340. No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground.”

At least one plane appeared to have crashed into a hangar next to the runway, KPIX-TV reported.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, according to the television station. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

The airport is located in Santa Cruz County, and Watsonville has approximately 52,000 residents, the Chronicle reported. The city is known for agricultural exports like strawberries, according to the newspaper.

The airport has four runways and is home to more than 300 aircraft, according to its website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Slow down: Giant slide reopens after officials fix speeding issue

DETROIT — State officials in Michigan have reopened a historic slide after an issue caused people to go dangerously fast down the giant slide. Hours after the giant slide in Belle Isle Park was opened for the first time in over two years, it was closed again. Park officials told WDIV that riders who were going down the slide after it opened were going too fast and bouncing too high.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Watsonville, CA
Accidents
City
Watsonville, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Strawberry, CA
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Prosecutors urge jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Associated Press#Ap#Scso#Kgo Tv
WHIO Dayton

Closing arguments next in trial of 2 men in Whitmer plot

Jurors will hear closing arguments Monday in the retrial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. declined to testify Friday as defense lawyers rested their case in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The government has portrayed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WHIO Dayton

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
WHIO Dayton

Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Indiana's Republican governor met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew Beijing's ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island. Gov. Eric Holcomb arrived Sunday evening in Taiwan for...
INDIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Horror film convention promoter speaks after Busey charges

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — (AP) — A horror movie convention promoter says it is assisting authorities following charges against actor Gary Busey involving alleged sexual offenses at an event in New Jersey earlier this month. Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact,...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
WHIO Dayton

What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Tuesday’s primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the chance to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest. In New York, redistricting has...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
92K+
Followers
121K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy