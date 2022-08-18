ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA’s new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks. The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket emerged from its mammoth hangar late Tuesday night, drawing crowds of Kennedy Space Center workers, many of whom were not yet born when NASA sent astronauts to the moon a half-century ago. It took nearly 10 hours for the rocket to make the four-mile trip to the pad, pulling up at sunrise.
