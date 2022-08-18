Read full article on original website
‘Like an alien obelisk’: space debris found in Snowy Mountains paddock believed to be from SpaceX mission
Astrophysicist Brad Tucker says he often gets calls from people who think they’ve found space junk but the scorched metal found by two farmers is ‘very real’
The Truth About The Thousands Of Satellites Elon Musk Is Launching Into Orbit
Here's the truth about how Elon Musk has launched thousands of satellites into orbit around Earth, and plans to launch thousands more, soon.
Phys.org
Where exactly will astronauts land on the moon? NASA is going to tell us
With NASA's first Artemis mission to the moon set to launch before the end of the month, teams are gearing up for future missions with astronauts including just exactly where the next people to set foot on the moon will be leaving their footprints. NASA has announced a news conference...
ABC News
NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA’s new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks. The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket emerged from its mammoth hangar late Tuesday night, drawing crowds of Kennedy Space Center workers, many of whom were not yet born when NASA sent astronauts to the moon a half-century ago. It took nearly 10 hours for the rocket to make the four-mile trip to the pad, pulling up at sunrise.
'I've Been To The Deepest Point Of The Ocean—Here's What I Saw'
This experience was equivalent to going to space.
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
The 7 most terrifying things in space
Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
You have the eyes of a hawk if you can spot why space sleuths are freaking out over eerie Mars picture
SPACE nerds have been left stunned after spotting what looks like a strange statue on Mars. A photo of the Red Planet's surface seems normal at first glance but eagle-eyed observers noticed something strange among the rocks on closer inspection. "Interesting photo from Mars with a face or statue of...
Europe Space Agency In Talks With Elon Musk's SpaceX To Replace Russian Rockets
The European Space Agency (ESA) is in preliminary technical discussions with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX for temporary use of its launchers after Russia blocked Western access to its Soyuz rockets. "I would say there are two and a half options that we're discussing. One is SpaceX, that...
Behold James Webb Telescope’s largest and most dazzling image yet
The James Webb space telescope continues to dazzle. After releasing the telescope’s first images in July, NASA and the other agencies behind the new telescope have continued to monitor and observe new galaxies and celestial phenomena. Now, the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Study (CEERS) has released James Webb’s largest image to date.
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: U.S. and India Announce Joint Military Drills
United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises. United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, which is near India’s border with China.
NASA's new rocket on launchpad for trip to Moon
NASA's giant new SLS rocket arrived at its launchpad Wednesday in Cape Canaveral ahead of a planned flight to the Moon in less than two weeks. The SLS rocket, in development for more than a decade, is 98 meters (322 feet) tall.
NASA's new 3D sky-mapping space telescope gets a custom test chamber
The customized chamber will prepare the SPHEREx space telewscope's sensitive infrared optics for deep views of universe. A custom-built test chamber for a new NASA space telescope has arrived at Caltech in Pasadena to help ready the spacecraft for launch in 2025. The Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe,...
hypebeast.com
NASA Shares Stunning Image of Jupiter Captured by Webb Space Telescope
NASA has shared a new image taken by its James Webb Space Telescope. Earlier this month, the space agency published photos of Cartwheel Galaxy. The galaxy is located in the Sculptor constellation approximately 500 million light-years from Earth. Now, NASA is using the telescope to get a closer look at...
SpaceX Dragon cargo ship returns to Earth from space station
A SpaceX Dragon cargo ship returned to Earth with an ocean splashdown on Saturday (Aug. 20).
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Longest-Lived Mission: Voyager Probes Log 45 Years in Space
Launched in 1977, the twin Voyager probes are NASA’s longest-operating mission and the only spacecraft ever to explore interstellar space. Launched in 1977, NASA’s twin Voyager spacecraft inspired the world with pioneering visits to Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Their journey continues 45 years later as both probes explore interstellar space, the region outside the protective heliosphere created by our Sun. Researchers – some younger than the spacecraft – are now using Voyager data to solve mysteries of our solar system and beyond.
NASA's interstellar Voyager 1 and 2 probes have now been in space for 45 years
NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 missions are the longest-running missions in the history of the iconic space agency. They have logged 45 years in space, bringing us close-up images of Uranus and Neptune. Voyager 1 was responsible for the 'pale blue dot' image taken at the suggestion of famous astrophysicist...
NASA's Lucy mission discovers a small moon orbiting a Trojan asteroid
The Lucy spacecraft hasn't even reached its first target, and the team is already making discoveries.
Orbital Reef Space Station Advances to Design Phase After NASA Review
LOUISVILLE, Colo. & KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- The Orbital Reef team, led by partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, has successfully completed its System Definition Review (SDR) with NASA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005045/en/ Orbital Reef Space Station, led by co-lead investment partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, advances to design phase after NASA review. (Photo: Business Wire)
New samples from Japanese mission could prove Earth’s water came from asteroids
The latest paper to come out of the Japanese Space Agency’s (Jaxa) sample return mission to the asteroid Ryugu offers more evidence to support a longstanding theory about where Earth got its water — namely, from asteroids like Ryugu.“Volatile and organic-rich C-type asteroids may have been one of the main sources of Earth’s water,” the research team led by Yuichi Tsuda, project manager for Jaxa’s sample return mission, wrote in a paper published Monday in Nature Astronomy.But, they continue, that theory is based primarily on carbonaceous chondritic meteorites that have fallen to Earth: “The meteorite record is biased: only the...
