Digital Assets Custodian Copper.co to Support DeFi Connectivity with Solana
Copper.co, the provider of digital asset custody, prime services and trading infrastructure to institutions, is reportedly becoming the first digital assets custodian “to support decentralized finance (DeFi) connectivity with Solana, the high-performance public blockchain ecosystem.”. The integration with Solana “provides Copper’s customers with the unique opportunity to connect with...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Hires Hybrid Financial to Offer Investor Relations, Consulting Services
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it “easy” for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), a developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce Hybrid Financial, an investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, will “provide investor relations and consulting services to the company.”
DAM Finance Raises $1.8 Million Pre-Seed for “Portfolio Backed Stablecoin”
DAM Finance (or dPRIME Asset Modules Finance) has raised a $1.8 million pre-seed found that was led by Digital Finance Group and Jsqare. Other investors included; Arrington Capital, Ledgerprime, D1 Ventures, 11-11 Capital, Stacker Ventures and “prominent angels within the Dotsama community.”. DAM is creating a protocol for a...
New Digital Asset Staking Service Available via Gemini
The team at Gemini are pleased to announce the launch of Gemini Staking, which allows you to seamlessly “receive staking rewards in [their] Gemini account.”. As of August 18, you may “start staking MATIC on the Polygon network.” Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), and Audius (AUDIO) support “will be launched soon.”
ASICs Priorities for Next Four Years Include Crypto, Cyber Risks and More
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has posted its Corporate Plan, which seeks to chart its course over the next four years. As one may anticipate, it is heavy on tech-related items, including crypto or digital assets. Joseph Longo, Chair of ASIC, states in the intro:. “In last year’s...
Zoom tempers annual profit, revenue outlook as demand falters
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O) on Monday cut its annual profit and revenue forecast, as the video-conferencing platform invests in its products to sustain demand while grappling with intensifying competition.
Soft Crypto Markets. Outflows Last Week Totalling $9 Million
Digital asset investment products saw outflows last week totaling $9 million last week with volumes at $1 billion, 55% off the year average and the 2nd lowest this year, according to Coinshares. Pretty much all markets have been volatile, dealing with rising inflation along with increasing interest rates and people...
