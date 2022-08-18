Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Sapry trial halted following closed hearing
LACONIA — The murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry was abruptly halted Monday. No explanation was given for the interruption in the proceedings. Shortly after the scheduled time for the resumption of the trial at 9 a.m. a bailiff told spectators in the courtroom to leave because there was going to be a closed hearing involving prosecution and defense attorneys and Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police responded to 277 calls for service during the period from noon Aug. 12 to noon Aug. 17. Ten people were arrested.
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
WMUR.com
Manchester man accused of assaulting 2 people with baseball bat held without bail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man accused of brutally assaulting two people with a baseball bat remains behind bars after a judge denied his request for bail. Drew Fortier, 26, of Manchester, appeared in court in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit Monday morning. He was arrested last Friday after he was accused of assaulting two people with a baseball bat early Thursday morning.
laconiadailysun.com
Steve Colcord: Sheriff's department in need of positive change in the form of MacFadzen
A lot has been made of the Belknap County sheriff’s race. After the current full-time employees unanimously endorsed Mike MacFadzen for the position, many started hearing accusations levied by the incumbent and his supporters that these same employees are lazy or incompetent.
laconiadailysun.com
Landowner denies disturbing Tilton family cemetery
TILTON — Alex Obekhov, a local landowner who the selectboard alleged had disturbed an old family cemetery on his property, denied that he had done so when he met with them on Aug. 18. Visibly upset at a cease-and-desist letter he had received from the town, and the newspaper account of the matter, Obekhov said, “I cannot cease what I never did.”
WMUR.com
Adam Montgomery's attorneys file motion to suppress evidence from a cellphone
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers representing Adam Montgomery are asking a judge to throw out evidence from a cellphone he had. Attorneys said Manchester police violated the U.S. and New Hampshire constitutions when they took a cell phone from the father of missing child Harmony Montgomery. Black Law Group attorney...
laconiadailysun.com
Mike MacFadzen: MacFadzen will attend police recertification classes
My name is Mike MacFadzen, and I am a Republican candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. This is the fifth in a series of letters outlining what I am going to do when elected sheriff.
manchesterinklink.com
Police announce warrants for men connected with alleged drug possession
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Police released details on two men who were arrested earlier this month after a warrant was issued for the arrest of their partner. On Aug. 4 at approximately 5:15 p.m., police noticed two men pushing a broken-down vehicle at the intersection of Pine and Hanover Streets.
WCVB
Massachusetts men victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, police say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are dead in connection with separate possible drownings in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police officials said the department first received a call about a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that a man...
laconiadailysun.com
Skip Murphy: Better candidates in Laconia than Mike Bordes
New Hampshire State Rep. Laura Pantelakos (D): “I don’t care about protecting peoples’ Liberty“ (bit.ly/3CpWTeM). Seemingly, NH State Rep. Mike Bordes, running for re-election from Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, hasn't read our Declaration of Independence either and has similar issues with your liberties.
laconiadailysun.com
Ronnie Abbott: MacFadzen was out of line at Laconia Republican Committee meeting
After being referred to as intolerant and deceitful by Mike MacFadzen for nothing more than attending the Laconia Republican Committee meeting a few nights ago, I have decided to issue my own statement. MacFadzen for sheriff, your disgusting behavior that caused you to lose the votes of most of the people in attendance that night does not give you the right to lie, not only about your opponent, but about everyone else in attendance. Your poor attempt at lying to make yourself look better has now called into question the integrity of normal everyday citizens who were only there to ask questions of the candidates and learn who they may or may not want to vote for. Also, on a personal level the lies in your statement also had people questioning my own business integrity, as you lied about photos being allowed simply to make everyone look shadier. I asked you to clear that up and you have instead chosen to keep that lie, along with all the rest of the lies in your statement. If you have any personal integrity left, I implore you to delete the untruthful false statement and issue an immediate apology to all that you have affected with your attempt to cover up your own wrongdoing. Not only were you out of line with the way you acted, but you also took away the voters' chance to ask our own questions. You already know that you are not voting for him, so being selfish and taking away our time to ask questions is another thing that you should add to your apology.
WCVB
Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say
LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
WMTW
Head-on crash in Sanford claims the life of a Wells mother
SANFORD, Maine — Car parts and leaking oil mark the spot where Annie Sinclair, 32, of Wells was killed in a head-on crash Sunday around 7:30 a.m. on Route 4 in Sanford. Alexa Hall lives just across the street from the crash scene. "I was in bed asleep with...
Police identify motorcyclist who died in crash I-93 in New Hampshire
LITTLETON, N.H. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Monday morning. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in Littleton around 10 a.m. found a 2003 Harley Davidson that had crashed on the shoulder of the road, according to New Hampshire State Police.
laconiadailysun.com
Steven Hepburn: County doing well despite incessant interference, political games going on
It is really no surprise that Rep. Mike Sylvia (R-Belmont) “no comments” when asked about his role in the Gunstock fiasco, the thousands of dollars of inappropriate legal liability created by him and Norm Silber for Belknap County, and how he had access to financial records that he has no business accessing, because when he does comment he often confirms everything that people claim about him.
WMUR.com
nbcboston.com
Swimmer Dead Following Possible Drowning at Profile Falls in New Hampshire
A possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol prompted an emergency response from several New Hampshire agencies Saturday afternoon, according to police. New Hampshire State Police got a call around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and once first responders arrived, witnesses said a male was swimming in the falls and went underwater, according to a news release from the Marine Patrol division of New Hampshire State Police.
Crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire leaves child dead, another juvenile and 2 adults seriously injured
A child was killed and another juvenile and two adults were seriously injured Friday night in a crash on Route 16 in Albany, New Hampshire, authorities said. New Hampshire State Police troopers and members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the area of mile marker 72.2 on the highway shortly before 5:20 p.m., according to law enforcement.
