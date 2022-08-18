After being referred to as intolerant and deceitful by Mike MacFadzen for nothing more than attending the Laconia Republican Committee meeting a few nights ago, I have decided to issue my own statement. MacFadzen for sheriff, your disgusting behavior that caused you to lose the votes of most of the people in attendance that night does not give you the right to lie, not only about your opponent, but about everyone else in attendance. Your poor attempt at lying to make yourself look better has now called into question the integrity of normal everyday citizens who were only there to ask questions of the candidates and learn who they may or may not want to vote for. Also, on a personal level the lies in your statement also had people questioning my own business integrity, as you lied about photos being allowed simply to make everyone look shadier. I asked you to clear that up and you have instead chosen to keep that lie, along with all the rest of the lies in your statement. If you have any personal integrity left, I implore you to delete the untruthful false statement and issue an immediate apology to all that you have affected with your attempt to cover up your own wrongdoing. Not only were you out of line with the way you acted, but you also took away the voters' chance to ask our own questions. You already know that you are not voting for him, so being selfish and taking away our time to ask questions is another thing that you should add to your apology.

LACONIA, NH ・ 9 HOURS AGO