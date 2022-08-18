Gunstock's money: With annual audit, internal investigation unfinished, how did copy of donation check become public?

Read full article on original website
MVSB promotes Becky Reposa to assistant vice president
GILFORD — Meredith Village Savings Bank has promoted Becky Reposa to assistant VP, branch & business development manager for the bank’s Gilford office. “Becky has been an invaluable member of the MVSB team for more than two decades, and we are excited to recognize her success with this well-deserved promotion,” said Robyn Masteller, regional vice president, branch and business development manager. “She is passionate about caring for her employees, customers and supporting the Gilford, Laconia and Belmont communities.”
Leone, McDonnell & Roberts Announces Promotions
Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association, a leading CPA firm with offices throughout New Hampshire, has promoted Molly Burns and Robert Franger, both to senior. A certified public accountant in New Hampshire, Molly started with the firm in 2017 as an intern and officially started her full-time journey with the firm in 2019. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a master of science in accounting. As a senior in both the Dover and Stratham offices, she focuses on individual tax preparation and nonprofit audits, enjoying the team approach that accompanies every client engagement.
Skip Murphy: Better candidates in Laconia than Mike Bordes
New Hampshire State Rep. Laura Pantelakos (D): “I don’t care about protecting peoples’ Liberty“ (bit.ly/3CpWTeM). Seemingly, NH State Rep. Mike Bordes, running for re-election from Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, hasn't read our Declaration of Independence either and has similar issues with your liberties.
Mike MacFadzen: MacFadzen will attend police recertification classes
My name is Mike MacFadzen, and I am a Republican candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. This is the fifth in a series of letters outlining what I am going to do when elected sheriff.
Landowner denies disturbing Tilton family cemetery
TILTON — Alex Obekhov, a local landowner who the selectboard alleged had disturbed an old family cemetery on his property, denied that he had done so when he met with them on Aug. 18. Visibly upset at a cease-and-desist letter he had received from the town, and the newspaper account of the matter, Obekhov said, “I cannot cease what I never did.”
Ronnie Abbott: MacFadzen was out of line at Laconia Republican Committee meeting
After being referred to as intolerant and deceitful by Mike MacFadzen for nothing more than attending the Laconia Republican Committee meeting a few nights ago, I have decided to issue my own statement. MacFadzen for sheriff, your disgusting behavior that caused you to lose the votes of most of the people in attendance that night does not give you the right to lie, not only about your opponent, but about everyone else in attendance. Your poor attempt at lying to make yourself look better has now called into question the integrity of normal everyday citizens who were only there to ask questions of the candidates and learn who they may or may not want to vote for. Also, on a personal level the lies in your statement also had people questioning my own business integrity, as you lied about photos being allowed simply to make everyone look shadier. I asked you to clear that up and you have instead chosen to keep that lie, along with all the rest of the lies in your statement. If you have any personal integrity left, I implore you to delete the untruthful false statement and issue an immediate apology to all that you have affected with your attempt to cover up your own wrongdoing. Not only were you out of line with the way you acted, but you also took away the voters' chance to ask our own questions. You already know that you are not voting for him, so being selfish and taking away our time to ask questions is another thing that you should add to your apology.
Sapry trial halted following closed hearing
LACONIA — The murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry was abruptly halted Monday. No explanation was given for the interruption in the proceedings. Shortly after the scheduled time for the resumption of the trial at 9 a.m. a bailiff told spectators in the courtroom to leave because there was going to be a closed hearing involving prosecution and defense attorneys and Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard.
Steven Hepburn: County doing well despite incessant interference, political games going on
It is really no surprise that Rep. Mike Sylvia (R-Belmont) “no comments” when asked about his role in the Gunstock fiasco, the thousands of dollars of inappropriate legal liability created by him and Norm Silber for Belknap County, and how he had access to financial records that he has no business accessing, because when he does comment he often confirms everything that people claim about him.
Steve Colcord: Sheriff's department in need of positive change in the form of MacFadzen
A lot has been made of the Belknap County sheriff’s race. After the current full-time employees unanimously endorsed Mike MacFadzen for the position, many started hearing accusations levied by the incumbent and his supporters that these same employees are lazy or incompetent.
New Hampshire officials emphasize call to action on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, observed on Aug. 21, was started by two parents who lost their child to fentanyl. Drug overdose or poisoning is the leading cause of death in America for people between 18 to 45 years old. Members of the United States...
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages
BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in 2 New Hampshire towns
ATKINSON, N.H. — The Jamestown Canyon Virus has been detected in batches of mosquitoes in two New Hampshire towns, health officials announced Monday. The first batch of mosquitoes was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2, while the second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service.
Franklin Savings Bank welcomes Mark W. Wilson as VP, credit manager
FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank welcomes Mark W. Wilson as VP, credit manager within its commercial credit department. He brings over nine years of experience in credit analysis along with 27 years of banking experience, primarily in accounting to his role. In his newly created position, Wilson will manage...
Jamestown Canyon virus identified in batches of mosquitos in two New Hampshire towns, DHHS says
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported they have identified the first batches of mosquitos this year to test positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus. Health officials said the first positive batch was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2. and the second positive...
Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday
Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
Londonderry officials condemn Bolduc supporter for flying Confederate flag in town parade
The town of Londonderry is condemning a political supporter of Don Bolduc, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, for flying a Confederate flag during the town’s old home day parade Saturday. The Confederate flag flew from a Bolduc supporter’s military-style Jeep, which traveled as part of a convoy of...
New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding
New Hampshire has lost 80 percent of its oysters in the past 30 years, and nearly as much eelgrass has disappeared. Kalle Matso is working to bring them back. In May, Matso became the director of the Piscataqua River Estuaries Partnership, a collection of scientists, university researchers, municipalities, and other stakeholders on a mission to […] The post New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Maine Business Epically Calls Out Person Who Paid With Fake $100 Bill
Passing off counterfeit money is nothing new. It happens every so often and sometimes it's spotted immediately. Other times criminals get away with using phony money and essentially getting away with stuff absolutely free, with the burden on the seller. The latter is what happened at Kindred Farms Market &...
Bolduc campaign disavows Confederate flag displayed near campaign sign during Londonderry parade
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Ret. Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, identified bythe latest Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll as the leading candidate to take on Sen. Maggie Hassan in November, is facing greater scrutiny now that he is the apparent front-runner in the Republican primary. An antique military vehicle behind...
