More heavy storms with pockets of flooding rain and hail possible for Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Monday rain showers
Alert: Red Alert today for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to flooding.Forecast: Today we're expecting showers and embedded t'storms/downpours that could lead to flooding. Outside of that, it will be mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight we're still at risk for some showers/t'storms, though we're not expecting the organization we'll see today. As for tomorrow, we'll see a round of isolated to scattered showers, but we're not expecting the coverage or intensity we're anticipating today. Looking Ahead: We're back in business on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the upper 80s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90. As for Friday, there's just a slight chance of showers/t'storms with highs near 90 again.
Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding
Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible
Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
Grab a Shovel and Your Bean Boots: The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Cold and Early Winter
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I know that it is a bit early to start thinking about snow, but to quote the show "Game of Thrones" "winter is coming." Yes, winter may be a few seasons away, but nonetheless, it will ultimately be here before we know it.
Monsoon rain intensifies for the Southwest as heat remains across the Northwest
Monsoon rain intensifies for the Southwest as hot temperature threat remains across the Northwest. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest.
Winter In Canada Is Coming Soon & Here's When The First Snowfall Will Hit Each Province
Winter in Canada! The season is coming soon and you should know when to expect the first snowfall in every province. It's no secret that Canada's weather is often most known for snow and while the first day of winter this year is December 21, 2022, wintery weather starts way before that in this country.
NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 8/18/2022
NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says the morning will be dry and sunny. Storms will develop in the afternoon, around 3 p.m., and may last into the evening.
On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave
According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
7 million people are under flood watches while 7 million face extreme heat alerts
A flood watch is in place from Arizona to Wyoming, covering more than 7 million people, with afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms expected in much of the Southwest on Sunday.
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area
Heavy rains across the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads.“The Dallas-Fort Worth area was pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight,” said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.He said that as of Monday morning, at least 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain had fallen across much of the area.In a Tweet just after 9 a.m., Dallas police listed dozens of locations where they were responding to high water calls. At 10 a.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted that they...
Heavy rain, flash flood potential continues for Southwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking an abundance of tropical moisture which they say will enhance monsoon downpours across the Southwestern states and continue a threat for flash flooding to close out the weekend. AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno, who has been scrutinizing the pattern all week across the Southwest, noted...
Hit-or-miss showers for the Corn Belt through the end of August
Precipitation continued to be hit-or-miss in the Corn Belt in the third week of August, week-ending August 20. Some helpful, but not drought-busting, rain fell across parts of the Midwest from roughly Minnesota down through Missouri. The real winner in the precipitation department was South and West Texas, although very heavy rain in a short window of time caused localized flash flooding. While precipitation was spotty for the Corn Belt, the lack of extreme heat was at least one less headwind for soil moisture.
