ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Women’s Bill of Rights receiving mixed reactions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Bill of Rights spells out American’s rights in relation to the government. And there’s a new movement to add a “Women’s Bill of Rights”. But it’s coming with pushback. More than eight thousand have signed the drafted document. Resolutions...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy