WLBT
UPDATE: Mississippi on track to have medical marijuana industry up and running by year’s end
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - By the end of 2022, medical marijuana should be available to patients in Mississippi. That’s the optimistic projection of Ken Newburger, Executive Director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. Newburger joined David Elliott on WLOX News This Week to give an update on how setting...
WLBT
Women’s Bill of Rights receiving mixed reactions
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Bill of Rights spells out American’s rights in relation to the government. And there’s a new movement to add a “Women’s Bill of Rights”. But it’s coming with pushback. More than eight thousand have signed the drafted document. Resolutions...
WLBT
Mississippi teen face of national Macy’s Youth Mental Health campaign
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old from Starkville is getting attention for her courage to talk openly about her mental health status. Now, she is part of a national campaign to end the stigma among young people. Last year around this time, a few weeks into the school year, 15-year-old...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: periods of rain and storms are possible through the weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides a slight chance for a lingering shower or thunderstorm, most spots will remain mostly quiet throughout tonight. Otherwise, it will be muggy out with low temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Make sure you keep an umbrella nearby again on Sunday! Scattered to numerous...
