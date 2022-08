On the heels of last month's successful Whiskey Live event at Gaylord Opryland, another national whiskey touring road show has announced that it's coming to Nashville. The WhiskyX (“The Whiskey Experience”) will be offering up tastings of more than 60 different spirits at Marathon Music Works on Friday, Sept. 9, starting at 6 p.m. There will also be a host of other opportunities for whiskey lovers.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO