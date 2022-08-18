ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlinginc.com

Independent Wrestling Star Arrests Ronda Rousey On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey was once again arrested on WWE television this past Friday. The former UFC Champion has refused to pay a fine recently levied against her and Rousey attempted to hijack "WWE Smackdown" this past Friday. General Manager Adam Pearce sent security after the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, but Rousey made quick work of the gang of officials, leading to Pearce sending two "officers" to arrest Rousey.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Recalls Gross In-Ring WWE Moment With The Rock

Following the Monday Night Wars, WWE purchased WCW in 2001. But rather than phasing the promotion out entirely, the acquisition sparked the Invasion storyline that saw WCW and ECW talent face off against the then-WWF superstars. Although this was a rollercoaster of a time — as both a commercial success and a critical disappointment — plenty of iconic moments came out of that period, including many involving Kurt Angle. Who could forget the time our Olympic Hero drove a milk truck to the ring on "Monday Night Raw" to make sure the Alliance got their daily dose of calcium? But one milk-fueled celebration a few weeks later ended up being a bit more disgusting than Angle or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have imagined.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
WWE
PWMania

Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW. RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening. As previously mentioned, Stratus was...
WWE
PWMania

Two WWE Stars Pulled From SmackDown, Toxic Attraction Confirmed for Tonight

The Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match that was scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown episode has been changed by WWE. The tournament match on the show was originally advertised by WWE as Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne), the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, will now be appearing on the show.
WWE
PWMania

Footage of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Reunion After WWE SmackDown in Montreal

This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown took place in Montreal, Canada, and after the show, Kevin Owens met up with Sami Zayn in the ring. In front of their home crowd, Owens and Zayn exchanged hugs after Riddle also showed up. The post-show segment was captured on video by Twitter user @AmandaCaliber. You can check out the footage below:
WWE
FitnessVolt.com

Powerlifter Amanda Lawrence Pulls a Massive 250-kg (551-lb) Paused Deadlift PR

Despite being only 25 years old, Amanda Lawrence has placed herself amongst the biggest names in powerlifting. She did so by scoring and defending her IPF World Champion titles, as well as setting World Records in the process. Among those records, Amanda’s deadlift is arguably her most impressive, as she is capable of pulling some amazing weights. In addition to completing huge lifts in competition, Amanda must also demonstrate her strength and power during training by undertaking similar feats of strength. It was exactly this situation that led Lawrence to turn to Instagram on August 20th to announce her new 250-kilogram (551-pound) paused deadlift PR.
WORKOUTS
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK

As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
WWE
Fightful

Damian Priest On The Judgment Day's Focus: We're All Equally Important, It's Like A Revolving Door

Damian Priest is having fun with The Judgment Day, and he wants to make sure the group excels by treating its members as equals. Priest is a founding member of the faction; he joined forces with Edge at WWE WrestleMania 38. The duo later added Rhea Ripley to the mix before Finn Balor became the newest addition in June. Upon Balor's arrival, he, Priest, and Ripley kicked Edge out and started a new era for the stable.
WWE
Fightful

Victoria Says Recently Gave Bayley Permission To Use One Of Her Moves, Would Like To Wrestle Her

Lisa Marie Varon, formerly Victoria in WWE, names what present-day WWE Superstars she would like to wrestle against. Victoria returned to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. Today’s Superstars were honored to share the ring with her that night but, Victoria has a specific role model in mind if she ever wanted to get back in the ring for one more match.
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE SmackDown live results: Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre face-to-face

The 1200th episode of SmackDown takes place tonight, emanating from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his next challenger Drew McIntyre will take part in a face-to-face segment tonight. Reigns defending his Undisputed title against McIntyre is official for WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view, which is being held in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Unconvinced Vince McMahon Is Fully Out Of Power At WWE

Following Vince McMahon's resignation, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have become Co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over creative. As noted, the former WWE CEO announced his retirement on July 22, in the wake of an investigation into a series of hush money payments to former female employees to silence their potential accusations of harassment, misconduct, and abuse against McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. During an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, wrestling legend Tito Santana shared his thoughts about Vince McMahon stepping aside.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
WWE
