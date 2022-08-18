Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Independent Wrestling Star Arrests Ronda Rousey On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was once again arrested on WWE television this past Friday. The former UFC Champion has refused to pay a fine recently levied against her and Rousey attempted to hijack "WWE Smackdown" this past Friday. General Manager Adam Pearce sent security after the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, but Rousey made quick work of the gang of officials, leading to Pearce sending two "officers" to arrest Rousey.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Gross In-Ring WWE Moment With The Rock
Following the Monday Night Wars, WWE purchased WCW in 2001. But rather than phasing the promotion out entirely, the acquisition sparked the Invasion storyline that saw WCW and ECW talent face off against the then-WWF superstars. Although this was a rollercoaster of a time — as both a commercial success and a critical disappointment — plenty of iconic moments came out of that period, including many involving Kurt Angle. Who could forget the time our Olympic Hero drove a milk truck to the ring on "Monday Night Raw" to make sure the Alliance got their daily dose of calcium? But one milk-fueled celebration a few weeks later ended up being a bit more disgusting than Angle or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have imagined.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
PWMania
Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW. RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening. As previously mentioned, Stratus was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Two WWE Stars Pulled From SmackDown, Toxic Attraction Confirmed for Tonight
The Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match that was scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown episode has been changed by WWE. The tournament match on the show was originally advertised by WWE as Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne), the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, will now be appearing on the show.
PWMania
Another Former WWE & NXT Superstar Makes AEW In-Ring Debut At Dark Taping (Spoiler Photo)
Not only one former WWE Superstar made their in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling over the weekend. As noted, former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake, a.k.a. Westin Blake, made his AEW in-ring debut in singles action at a match taped for AEW Dark that will air on the Tuesday, August 30, 2022 episode of the weekly AEW on YouTube digital series.
PWMania
Footage of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Reunion After WWE SmackDown in Montreal
This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown took place in Montreal, Canada, and after the show, Kevin Owens met up with Sami Zayn in the ring. In front of their home crowd, Owens and Zayn exchanged hugs after Riddle also showed up. The post-show segment was captured on video by Twitter user @AmandaCaliber. You can check out the footage below:
Powerlifter Amanda Lawrence Pulls a Massive 250-kg (551-lb) Paused Deadlift PR
Despite being only 25 years old, Amanda Lawrence has placed herself amongst the biggest names in powerlifting. She did so by scoring and defending her IPF World Champion titles, as well as setting World Records in the process. Among those records, Amanda’s deadlift is arguably her most impressive, as she is capable of pulling some amazing weights. In addition to completing huge lifts in competition, Amanda must also demonstrate her strength and power during training by undertaking similar feats of strength. It was exactly this situation that led Lawrence to turn to Instagram on August 20th to announce her new 250-kilogram (551-pound) paused deadlift PR.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amir Jordan Wanted To Relocate To Florida Before WWE NXT UK Release, NXT Europe Was Never Offered
On the morning of August 18, WWE announced that NXT UK would be going on hiatus in September before returning as NXT Europe in 2023. Later in the day, many NXT UK talents were released including Amir Jordan, who wrestled as Tiger Turan after losing a Loser Leaves NXT UK match to Kenny Williams in June 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK
As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
Damian Priest On The Judgment Day's Focus: We're All Equally Important, It's Like A Revolving Door
Damian Priest is having fun with The Judgment Day, and he wants to make sure the group excels by treating its members as equals. Priest is a founding member of the faction; he joined forces with Edge at WWE WrestleMania 38. The duo later added Rhea Ripley to the mix before Finn Balor became the newest addition in June. Upon Balor's arrival, he, Priest, and Ripley kicked Edge out and started a new era for the stable.
Eddie Kingston: I Hated All My Matches With Chris Jericho, Being In The Ring With Him Is A Headache
Eddie Kingston hates Chris Jericho. Throughout the entirety of 2021, Eddie Kingston has been at war with Chris Jericho. Whether the two are fighting inside of the massive Blood & Guts structure or inside of a barb wired ring, there has been no shortage of blood spilled between both Kingston and Jericho throughout their rivalry in All Elite Wrestling.
Victoria Says Recently Gave Bayley Permission To Use One Of Her Moves, Would Like To Wrestle Her
Lisa Marie Varon, formerly Victoria in WWE, names what present-day WWE Superstars she would like to wrestle against. Victoria returned to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. Today’s Superstars were honored to share the ring with her that night but, Victoria has a specific role model in mind if she ever wanted to get back in the ring for one more match.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From London, Ontario (8/21): Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on August 21 from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From London, Ontario (8/21) - Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY (w/ Bayley) - Finn...
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown live results: Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre face-to-face
The 1200th episode of SmackDown takes place tonight, emanating from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his next challenger Drew McIntyre will take part in a face-to-face segment tonight. Reigns defending his Undisputed title against McIntyre is official for WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view, which is being held in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Unconvinced Vince McMahon Is Fully Out Of Power At WWE
Following Vince McMahon's resignation, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have become Co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over creative. As noted, the former WWE CEO announced his retirement on July 22, in the wake of an investigation into a series of hush money payments to former female employees to silence their potential accusations of harassment, misconduct, and abuse against McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. During an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, wrestling legend Tito Santana shared his thoughts about Vince McMahon stepping aside.
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes
– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns Announced For IMPACT Lone Star Stampede
Aussie Open is coming to IMPACT Wrestling. In a tweet on August 22, IMPACT advertised a few matches for its Lone Star Stampede tapings on August 26th and 27th. Some of the bouts had already been announced, but one of them was new to the lineup. On August 26, Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) will face the Motor City Machine Guns.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0