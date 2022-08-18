Meme stock mania is back in full force as billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold his ten percent stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, pocketing over $60 million dollars in the process. Meanwhile, fellow meme stocks Gamestop and AMC tumbled alongside Bed Bath & Beyond. What should meme stock investors watch out for, and is this movement a sign that meme stocks are no longer just a pandemic-era fad? Peter Cohan, Associate Professor of Management Practice at Babson College, joins Closing Bell to discuss.

MARKETS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO