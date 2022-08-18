Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Aug. 22 chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize price
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Monday. Bears have the near-term technical advantage as a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Bulls this week are working to stabilize the market after the recent selling pressure. Stay tuned!
Stocks Move Lower to Start the Week as Inflation and Rate Hike Fears Weigh on Investors
Dean Smith, a Chief Strategist at FolioBeyond, joined Closing Bell to break down the big week ahead for markets, as investors closely watch economic data like new home sales, and look ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks from Jackson Hole on Friday.
Invesco announces plans to launch a new Metaverse Fund
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Global investment management firm Invesco has revealed it intends to launch the Invesco Metaverse Fund, according to a...
How to Protect Yourself in the Age of Meme Stock Mania
Meme stock mania is back in full force as billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold his ten percent stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, pocketing over $60 million dollars in the process. Meanwhile, fellow meme stocks Gamestop and AMC tumbled alongside Bed Bath & Beyond. What should meme stock investors watch out for, and is this movement a sign that meme stocks are no longer just a pandemic-era fad? Peter Cohan, Associate Professor of Management Practice at Babson College, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
Samsung Securities files paperwork to launch a cryptocurrency exchange
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Samsung Securities, a subsidiary of Samsung Futures Inc., is among seven firms that have sent out applications seeking...
Antofagasta sues U.S. in bid to revive Minnesota copper project
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Antofagasta Plc's (ANTO.L) Twin Metals subsidiary sued the U.S. government on Monday in a bid to revive its proposed Minnesota copper and nickel mine, which Biden administration officials had blocked this year over concerns it could pollute a major recreational waterway.
